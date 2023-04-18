CUMBERLAND — No. 1 Allegany took control midway through in a 12-2 win over Frankfort in six innings on Monday afternoon on Haystack Mountain.
The Campers (10-1) pulled away in the fourth inning with six runs.
“I thought we started off a little flat,” Allegany head coach Jon Irons said. “We didn’t play very good baseball to start. As the game went on, I felt we cleaned some things up.”
The Falcons (7-7) kept it close early, but several mistakes midway through prevented the upset.
“They’re a good team, we gave them free outs,” Frankfort head coach Matt Miller said. “When you give a good team free outs, you’re gonna get beat.”
In the first inning, Uriah Cutter hit an RBI single to center to give Frankfort a 1-0 lead.
Allegany responded with a Bryce Madden triple to right, leading to an RBI groundout by Griffin Madden.
“After we gave that one away, it definitely was important to get back and get on the board,” Irons said. “We’re good about hitting early in games, that’s something we try to emphasize is jumping on teams early.”
The Campers added a pair of runs in the third including on an RBI single from Landyn Ansel.
Leading off the bottom of the third, Griffin Madden went deep to right. It just cleared the fence for a solo home run to make it 4-1.
“He did a nice job of staying inside the ball and going the other way,” Irons said. “We’ve been working on it a good bit with him. As windy as it was today, that played a factor.”
After Cam Lynch tripled to lead off the fourth, an error at first base allowed Lynch to score and cut the Falcons deficit to 4-2.
Allegany pulled away for good in its half of the fourth inning. Ansel and Alex Kennell hit RBI singles. Two Frankfort errors allowed two runs to score with another coming on a groundout.
“Those errors were the free outs we gave them,” Miller said. “They’re good, if you give them free bases you’re gonna lose games.”
The Campers batted around, sending 11 to the plate.
“The biggest thing we’ve been trying to emphasize is our approach,” Irons said. “I thought we had some really good at-bats in that inning. We saw a lot of pitches, we ended up winning the battle in the end. That’s what we need to see, making nothing easy on the pitcher.”
After a scoreless fifth inning, Allegany sealed it in the sixth with two more runs. A sacrifice fly RBI by Caden Long and a Myles Bascelli two-run double ended the game with the Campers up 10.
“Just trying to get base hits,” Irons said of what sparked the offense. “Not hitting fly balls and letting them make easy plays. Just trying to put balls in play, line drives, hard ground balls. I felt we did a good of that.”
Brady Wilson started for Frankfort. He went 3 2/3 innings, allowing nine hits, five earned runs and two walks with two strikeouts.
“When he was in the zone, he threw well,” Miller said. “He got behind on some hitters, when he did they took advantage. An OK outing, not his best. But he’ll get better next time.”
Jaxon Hare and Uriah Cutter finished the game.
Lynch went 2 for 3 with a triple and was the only Falcon with multiple hits.
“I was real happy with the way Cam hit the ball today,” Miller said. “He squared up some balls, with two strikes he hit a ball hard for a double. Timed up a good fastball and kept his hands through the zone.”
Bryce Madden went six innings for Allegany. He gave up three hits, two runs (none earned) and three walks while striking out 10.
“I thought he got stronger as he went,” Irons said. “I felt he found his command as he went deeper into the game. I thought he looked really good, he’s really coming along.”
Bratton, Bascelli and Ansel each had two hits for the Campers.
“Landyn coming in on the nine hole and knocking some runners in and getting some base hits, that’s good to see,” Irons said. “When we can have a nine hitter do that, it makes us a lot better team.”
Frankfort travels to play Hampshire on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Allegany hosts No. 5 Mountain Ridge on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
“It’s a big game for us,” Irons said. “We look forward to it. We know Mountain Ridge is a good team, we know we’re gonna get their best shot. Hopefully, we don’t go out and start the game flat and play good baseball.”
