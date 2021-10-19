CRESAPTOWN — Behind Allie Scritchfield and Shilah Genoe double-doubles, No. 1 Calvary cruised by No. 8 Broadfording, 25-14, 25-4 and 25-16 in its Mason-Dixon Christian Conference playoff opener at home on Tuesday.
Scritchfield led the way with 20 assists, adding 11 service points and an ace. Genoe was the top server with 21 service points, seven aces, six kills and 12 digs.
Emmy Wilson tallied nine kills, five service points, two digs and a block. Bethany Carrington finished with six kills, six service points, two aces and 10 digs. Izzy Kendall garnered nine digs, five service points and three aces.
Calvary’s next playoff matchup is against No. 4 Faith at home tomorrow night at 5 p.m.
