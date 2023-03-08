ROCKVILLE — For Fort Hill to bring back Western Maryland’s first boys basketball state championship in 30 years, it’s going to have to get through one of the best teams in Baltimore.
More than likely, it’ll have to get through two.
The first test comes by way of No. 4 Edmondson (18-7), with a pair of forwards measuring in at 6-foot-8 and 6-10 and a host of talented guards that guided the Red Storm to a runner-up finish in Baltimore City.
In order for No. 1 Fort Hill (22-2) to leave Richard Montgomery High School today with a win, the Sentinels need to return to the basics: take care of the basketball, make shots and play fundamental defense.
The Class 1A state semifinal bout tips off at 5 p.m., with the winner to face the victor of No. 2 Lake Clifton (20-4) — the defending state champion — and No. 3 CMIT North (17-4).
“It’s literally a tall order,” Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said. “We’re gonna try to find ourselves in a position to make open shots. We’re going to have to be able to handle the pressure in the full-court, and we’re going to have to force turnovers and turn those into points the other way.”
Fort Hill is trying to make its first trip to the state championship game since Paul Green coached the 1973 Sentinels, led by Mark Manges, to a Class A runner-up finish to Southern (Harwood). Class A is now known as Class 3A.
That team was able to slow the pace down, holding the ball to limit possessions and give an underdog Fort Hill a chance. The strategy worked, but the Sentinels came up short, 30-24.
Fort Hill finds itself in a similar situation today against an Edmondson team with length that can’t be taught.
In the Baltimore City championship in February, Edmondson played a suffocating 2-3 zone against City College with 6-8 sophomore Marcus Jackson and 6-10 freshman Chase Foster down low.
City is one of the best teams in the state and enters the Class 3A Final Four with a 26-0 record, but it couldn’t get anything going offensively with the Red Storm’s rim protectors patrolling the paint.
City was able to hit just enough 15-foot jump shots to outlast Edmondson, 52-46.
“We’re gonna have to make shots from the outside,” Burner said. “It’s very difficult to score on them inside at all. City couldn’t get anything inside. They alter shots, they block shots. We’re gonna have to find some space on the perimeter.”
If Edmondson does clamp down on the inside like it did against City, it’ll be playing right into Fort Hill’s hands.
No team in the history of Fort Hill basketball has made more 3-pointers in a season, and no player has made more than Mikey Allen.
With 194 3-pointers this year, an average of 8.1 a game, Fort Hill surpassed the 187 the 2001 Sentinels made. Allen’s 93 treys and counting broke Jeremey Snyder’s 23-year-old single-season record of 87.
Yet, Fort Hill is more than one player.
With 44 3-pointers this year, Anthony Burns is on the cusp of making at least 50 3s in consecutive years — he made five in the first half against Smithsburg on Saturday in the state quarterfinals.
Deshaun Brown exploded for 29 points and made six 3s in a win over Allegany in the Class 1A West Region I final. Owen Seifarth, after making no 3-pointers over his first 20 games, has drilled 11 in his last four contests.
Allen and Seifarth are the Sentinels’ leading scorers at 23.6 and 14.8 points a night, respectively, and Burns averages 9.7.
However, that’s assuming Fort Hill is able to get set up in its half-court offense.
Edmondson plays a variety of pressure defenses: the 2-2-1 and 1-2-1-1 presses in the full-court, a full-court man and a 1-2-2 half-court trap.
Having an experienced player like Allen, who played previously with Bishop Walsh in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference against some of the country’s best players, could be key for Fort Hill.
“The amount of games and the players he’s played against, I think he’s ready for it,” Burner said. “His ability to play through that could have a calming effect on the other guys. We cannot turn the basketball over. Offensive rebounding is going to be tough, so we’re gonna have to turn them over.”
While Fort Hill hasn’t played anyone like Edmondson thus far this season, Burner drew comparisons between the style the Red Storm and the Sentinels play.
Edmondson — led by talented guards D.J. Dantzler, a sophomore, and Kyrie Sherrod, a junior — plays at a similarly frenetic pace in the backcourt to Fort Hill. Both teams like to turn teams over, and both teams like to get out and run.
Neither Edmondson guard is too physically imposing, both measuring under the 6-foot mark.
What Fort Hill can’t recreate in practice, however, is Edmondson’s elite size.
“We can’t simulate the inside pressure,” Burner said. “We don’t have anybody that’s going to block five shots in the paint. ... We’re gonna try to get them on their feet.
“The ball’s definitely going to have to move. I think we can find open shots. There’s nothing I’ve seen on any of the films that you can’t get them. We probably aren’t going to get them in the paint.”
Edmondson was the Class 1A runner-up in 2021-22, falling to Lake Clifton, 60-46, in the title game in College Park but returned just one starter in Josiah Brown.
Brown, a junior, scored a team-high 21 points in the team’s championship loss a year ago. This Edmondson team has no seniors.
For Fort Hill to become the first school from Western Maryland to win a boys state title since Toby Eirich coached Allegany to the championship in 1993, it’s going to have to run the gauntlet.
A Sentinel victory over Edmondson on Wednesday would likely reward them with the defending champs.
Just getting to the Final Four is something no boys Fort Hill team has done since 2008, but the Sentinels aren’t satisfied. One team will play their last game on Wednesday.
They’re hoping it’s not them.
“It’s hard to win a basketball game,” Burner said. “There’s only going to be one team in 1A that wins their last game. I think our kids understand that. They’re a confident bunch, so I don’t think they’re going to back down from any of that.
“The community is behind us. The kids are excited. They realize that this doesn’t happen very often.”
