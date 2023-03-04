CUMBERLAND — After capturing the Class 1A West Region I championship, No. 1 Fort Hill hosts No. 8 Smithsburg in the state quarterfinals on Saturday at 3 p.m.
The Sentinels (21-2) won their first region title since 2008 on Thursday night beating city rival Allegany, 66-51. Smithsburg (14-10) repeated as West Region II champs by topping Brunswick, 41-40.
“They’re a very good defensive team,” Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said of the Leopards of Washington County. “They’ve got a lot of length. They might give us some trouble.”
While Fort Hill ended a 15-year drought between state tournament trips Thursday, Smithsburg made the tournament for the second straight year. The Leopards lost to Patterson Mill, 43-41, in the quarters last season.
Smithsburg’s Michael Hensley hit two free throws with 1:16 to play Thursday that broke a 40-all tie against Brunswick.
Sam Bono led the Leopards with 14 points and six rebounds, Hensley tallied 12 points and four boards, and Josh Hegbe had nine points and six rebounds in the region title game.
Fort Hill, which has won 13 straight, rode the hot shooting of Deshaun Brown (29 points, six 3-pointers) and Mikey Allen (24 points, five 3s) to take down Allegany. Brown exploded for 15 points in the third period.
While Fort Hill has tantalizing potential matchups with Baltimore City powers Edmondson and Lake Clifton on the horizon, the Sentinels are just taking it one game at a time.
“We’re in the final eight, we’re not overlooking anybody,” Burner said. “We’re going to grind it out.”
Fort Hill and Smithsburg share five common opponents in Boonsboro, Brunswick, Mountain Ridge, Allegany and Clear Spring. Both enjoy good records in those games.
Fort Hill is 8-1, losing only to Allegany, 73-60, on the road. The Sentinels have not lost since. They are 3-0 against Mountain Ridge, 2-1 against Allegany and 1-0 against Boonsboro, Brunswick and Clear Spring.
Brunswick has an 8-2 record against those five teams, going 2-0 against Clear Spring, 2-1 versus Boonsboro and Brunswick, and beating Mountain Ridge and Allegany in the teams’ lone meetings.
Fort Hill has an average score of 70.8-53-4 against common opponents, and Brunswick’s is 48-42.6.
For the season, Fort Hill scores 72.8 points per game and allows 48.2, while Smithsburg averages 46.4 for and 46.3 against.
“They’re a very good team,” Smithsburg head coach Eric Gerber said to the Hagerstown Herald-Mail on Thursday night of the Sentinels. “Obviously, it will be a big test for us and a big challenge, but we’re going to go up there and we’re going to play hard.
“And we’ll see what can happen. We’re just really pleased to play at the next level.”
Fort Hill is aiming for its 11th state semifinal appearance and first since 2008, when the Sentinels, coached by Todd Eirich, fell to Surrattsville in College Park.
The Sentinels have won five state titles, most recently in 1958 under the direction of John Cavanaugh. Bobby Cavanaugh coached the Sentinels’ other four champions (‘38, ‘39, ‘48, ‘49) and won two more at Penn Avenue (‘29, ‘35).
Fort Hill made the state semifinals five times in a nine-year span between 2000 and 2008. Its last team to advance to the state title game did so in 1973, led by Mark Manges and coached by Paul Green.
Smithsburg looks for its fourth state semifinal berth and first since 2012. The Leopards, who have never won a boys basketball state title, fell in the championship game in 1988.
