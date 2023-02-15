CUMBERLAND — Behind 16 made 3-pointers, No. 1 Fort Hill routed Southern, 83-45, Tuesday on Senior Night.
Fort Hill's 16 3s is believed to be a school record. The Sentinels buried 15 against Mount Savage in 1998.
The victory ensured Fort Hill (18-2) a share of the Western Maryland Athletic Conference title with Allegany (16-5) as both teams finished with a 7-1 mark in league play. The city rivals split their two regular-season meetings.
Fort Hill, winners of 10 consecutive games led 21-12, 43-24 and 72-35 after the first three quarters.
Allen delivered a season-high 37 points and nine 3-pointers from Mikey Allen, hitting five 3-pointers in the third period alone. Anthony Burns buried a trio of treys — he finished with 11 points — and Steven Spencer made a pair.
Tony Palmisano and Amar Perry scored seven points each, and Spencer and Owen Seifarth each added six.
Allen upped his season scoring total to 471 and his career mark to 973. The senior will have a chance to reach the 1,000-point threshold in the Sentinels' final regular-season game at Washington on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Noah Wilt paced Southern with 14 points, Isaiah Keller added 11 and Jared Haskiell scored eight.
Southern (4-15 overall, 1-6 WestMAC) hosts Mountain Ridge (9-11, 2-5) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
No. 2 Allegany 82, Shalom 48
CUMBERLAND — Allegany bounced back from its loss to Fort Hill on Friday with a crushing defeat of Shalom on Tuesday night.
Caiden Chorpenning (21 points), Isaiah Fields (17), Dylan Shaffer (12) and David Smith (10) also finished in double figures, and Chazz Imes added nine points and Blake Powell scored eight.
Fields added eight assists and eight rebounds; Cayden Bratton tallied six assists two steals and eight rebounds; Smith recorded five assists and six boards; Shaffer pulled down 10 boards for a double double to go along with two steals; and Powell notched a pair of steals.
Connor Roseman equalled Chorpenning's game-high 21 points, drilling half of Shalom's eight 3-pointers. Bryce Martin scored 11 points, and Noah Lehman chipped in eight.
Allegany led 16-7 after the first quarter, 39-20 at the half and 59-36 after three quarters.
In the junior varsity game, Allegany rolled 50-31. Eli Imes (16 points) and Lucas Bahrenburg (12) led the Campers' JVs.
Allegany closes out the season at home against No. 5 Keyser (13-6) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The contest will be the Campers' Senior Night. The JV game will tip at 1 p.m.
No. 5 Keyser 61, Petersburg 53
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — No. 5 Keyser pushed its winning streak to five games, outlasting Petersburg on the road on Tuesday night.
The Golden Tornado jumped out to an 18-10 advantage after the opening eight minutes, but the Vikings roared back to lead 28-26 at the intermission.
Mike Schell tallied 10 of his 12 points in the third quarter to put Keyser back in from, 47-42, entering the fourth, where the Tornado outscored Petersburg, 14-11, to seal the deal.
Donovan Washington posted one of his best outings of the campaign, scoring a season-high 16 points to go along with seven assists and five steals. Schell recorded a double double with 12 points and 10 boards, and Jack Stanislawczyk also set a season high with 15 points.
Peyton Tingler paced Petersburg with a game-high 18 points, followed by Elijah Kuykendall with 13 points and Kaleb Kuhn with 11.
Keyser won the junior varsity game 49-45 behind double-figure scoring totals from Kam Samples (16), Layton Valentine (14) and Chase Davis (10). Caden Ours topped Petersburg with a game-high 19 points.
Keyser is at East Fairmont on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., and Petersburg (9-11) is at No. 3 Hampshire (11-8) on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
