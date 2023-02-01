ACCIDENT — Four Fort Hill scorers reached double figures, and the top-ranked Sentinels dominated Northern, 77-46, on Wednesday night.
Fort Hill (14-2, 3-1 Western Maryland Athletic Conference) led 20-12 after the first quarter, 42-20 at the half and 63-37 after three. Owen Seifarth topped the Sentinels' offense with 22 points on 11 field goals.
Steven Spencer tallied 16 points, Mikey Allen scored 15 and Deshaun Brown added 11. Allen, Brown and Spencer all hit two 3-pointers apiece. Anthony Burns also made a trey.
Easton Rhoten paced Northern with 21 points, sinking a game-high six 3-pointers. Abe Schilpp garnered six points and Ethan Sebold chipped in five.
In the junior varsity game, Fort Hill won 49-27. Gamil Daniels scored 14 points, Jett McCollough added 11 and Liam Hamilton finished with 10.
Fort Hill is at Southern (3-11, 0-4 WestMAC) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Northern (9-7, 2-5 WestMAC) is at Petersburg (5-9) on Thursday and is at Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
