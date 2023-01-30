BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Mikey Allen, Owen Seifarth and Anthony Burns combined for 59 points, and No. 1 Fort Hill destroyed Berkeley Springs, 76-35, on Monday night.
The win pushed the Sentinels’ win streak to five games and their record to 13-2. Fort Hill led 27-6 after the first quarter, 41-17 at the half and 57-25 after three periods.
Allen finished with a game-high 22 points, Seifarth scored 19 and Burns added 18. Deshaun Brown and Steven Spencer chipped in four points apiece.
Berkeley Springs was paced by T’mir Ross and Jacob Shekey with 10 points each.
Fort Hill is at Northern (9-6) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Pendleton County 68 Petersburg 49
FRANKLIN, W.V.a — Five Wildcats scored in double figures in Pendleton County’s home win over Petersburg on Monday night.
Chase Owens led the Wildcats (6-4) with 12 points. He scored seven in the first quarter and hit a pair of 3-pointers in the game.
Josiah Kimble made three shots from beyond the arc and scored 11 points. Clayton Kisamore also made a 3-pointer and finished with 11 points for Pendleton County.
Jacob Beachler and Dustin Vandevander each scored 10 points for the Wildcats. Vandevander had three of the team’s 11 3-pointers.
Peyton Tingler led the Vikings with 17 points. He made four of Petersburg’s seven 3s. Logan Thorne scored 12 points and went 5 for 6 at the line.
Pendleton County faces East Hardy on the road on Thursday at 6 p.m. Petersburg hosts Northern on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
