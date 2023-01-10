CUMBERLAND — No. 1 Fort Hill jumped out to a massive lead, and Owen Seifarth, Anthony Burns and Mikey Allen ended in double figures in the Sentinels dominating 73-22 win over Preston on Monday night.
Fort Hill (8-1) jumped out to a 31-7 lead after one and extended that to 50-12 by halftime. Burns and Allen had 10 points each in the opening period and Seifarth added eight.
The Sentinels had a 62-16 edge entering the fourth quarter. The victory was Fort Hill’s eighth in a row.
Seifarth finished with a game-high 20 points, and Burns and Allen scored 14 apiece. Burns hit four 3-pointers and Allen drilled a pair from deep. Jabril Daniels added seven points, and Tavin Willis and Deshaun Brown chipped in six apiece.
Brier Rugg topped Preston with nine points.
Fort Hill now turns to a matchup at No. 2 Allegany on Friday at 7 p.m.
Northern 72, Rockwood 54
ROCKWOOD, Pa. — Kellen Hinebaugh and Ethan Sebold combined for 54 points, and Northern topped Rockwood Monday night to end a three-game skid.
The Huskies (5-4) led 22-19 after a quarter and trailed 33-30 at halftime, but they used a 26-9 third quarter to push in front 56-39 and never looked back.
Hinebaugh poured in a game-high 28 points and Sebold added 26. Easton Rhoten scored seven and Alex Knauff chipped in six.
Will Latuch led the way for Rockwood with 24 points, and Christian Schrock joined him in double figures with 12.
Northern is at Southern (2-5) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
