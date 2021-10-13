SMITHSBURG — A week after No. 1 Fort Hill routed Mountain Ridge in one of the Area’s most-hyped battles in years, the Sentinels hit the road to take on Smithsburg tonight at 6 p.m.
Fort Hill (6-0) has never lost to Smithsburg (2-4), having beaten the Leopards in the playoffs three times in 2007, ‘09, and ‘10. The two teams have never met during the regular season or played away from Greenway Avenue Stadium.
The Sentinels are coming off of a 37-7 victory over Mountain Ridge, a win that propelled the South Cumberland squad to the top of the Area Top 5 and made them the first unanimous No. 1 of the year.
Fort Hill was No. 1 in the first 1A point standings last week and is No. 17 in the state media poll.
Fort Hill pounded away in the ground game with 54 carries for 302 yards.
Five ball carriers had at least 47 yards and none more than 63. Anthony Palmisano led the way with 63 yards on just three carries. Quarterback Bryce Schadt, who also completed one pass for 35 yards, had 59 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Shane Welsh carried it 13 times for 57 yards and two TDs. Tavin Willis tallied 51 yards and Blake White rushed for 47 yards and a score.
The Sentinels defensive line suffocated the potent Mountain Ridge offense that entered Friday averaging nearly 60 points a game, holding the Miners to only seven points and none during the second half.
Carter Hess was a force to be reckoned with, making five tackles and two sacks. TJ Lee had three sacks and picked off the Miners QB Bryce Snyder on a screen pass during the second half.
Saiquan Jenkins also had an interception. Landen Keech had two sacks and Ray Whorton one.
Smithsburg is coming off its second victory of the season, a 36-0 rout of Clear Spring. The Leopards have faced two other local teams, falling to Mountain Ridge, 69-6, and Allegany, 48-23.
Smithsburg is led by quarterback Dylan Moser and running back Ashton Redman. Receiver Chase Cohen had success against Alco, catching four passes for 71 yards. Moser threw for 206 yards in the loss to the Campers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.