CUMBERLAND — The prevailing thought all year was that Fort Hill and Allegany would meet for a third time for all the marbles: That premonition becomes a reality tonight.
The two city rivals took care of business in their respective Class 1A West Region I semifinal bouts.
The top-seeded and top-ranked Fort Hill Sentinels (20-2) thrashed No. 4 Mountain Ridge, 78-54, Tuesday, and the second-seeded and second-ranked Allegany Campers (17-6) dealt a crushing 71-33 defeat to No. 3 Northern.
With a region title, a trip to the state quarterfinals and city bragging rights at stake, neither team will need much motivation to get up for tonight’s game at Fort Hill at 6 p.m.
“It’s exciting,” Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said. “The kids know it, on both sides of town. It’s a playoff basketball game with a lot on the line.”
A rubber match for everything
The two longtime rivals split their regular-season meetings, with the home team coming out on top in both occasions.
Allegany stunned the No. 1 Sentinels, 73-60, before a raucous sea of blue atop Haystack Mountain on Jan. 13, but Fort Hill hasn’t lost since, including a 76-47 rout of the Campers in South Cumberland on Feb. 10.
The Sentinels enter Thursday riding a 12-game win streak.
Allegany really never got in the game in the teams’ second meeting, as a plague of missed shots at the rim stifled any Alco hopes of a repeat victory.
“It’s the rubber match, it’s the third game and it’s for everything,” Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich said. “We beat them by 13, they blew us out. We just can’t come out and miss 18 layups again. We’re not gonna win a game doing that, so we gotta be more focused.”
Attendance for Thursday is capped at 1,000 with tickets only being sold online through GoFan.
Players to watch
Fort Hill boasts the area’s leading scorer in Mikey Allen, who averages 23.6 points per game and has made an area-leading 83 3-pointers this season.
Allen will have a chance to break the school record for 3s in a season on Thursday night, which was set by Jeremy Snyder in 2000 (87).
Owen Seifarth is second on the Sentinels in scoring averaging 15.4 points per game, and Anthony Burns scores at a 9.7 a game clip.
Allegany enters with three players who average double figures in scoring, led by Caiden Chorpenning at 15.9 points per game. Senior guard Chazz Imes (13.4) and junior Isaiah Fields (12.9) also reach that threshold.
Fields could be the X-factor on Thursday, as the athletic slasher exploded for a game-high 31 points in the teams’ first matchup. He was limited to 13 in the rematch at Fort Hill.
Region title drought will end
Allegany is in search of its first trip to the state tournament since 2017 when the Campers defeated Boonsboro, 66-51. Eirich’s Campers, paced by the likes of Sean Rhodes, Jaden Jessie and Justin Copman, won 17 straight games before falling to Edmondson in the Class 1A state semifinal.
Current Allegany point guard Cayden Bratton’s brother Cameron Bratton was also a fixture on that team.
Fort Hill has to go all the way back to 2008 to find its last region championship. Those Sentinels, coached by Todd Eirich, rode the offense of Ryan and Jordan Brooks past Poolesville, 52-47, for the 1A West title.
The Brooks Brothers and Fort Hill’s season ended one round later in the state semis at the hands of Surrattsville in College Park.
State tournament implications
If Fort Hill wins the West Region I title, the Sentinels would be the No. 1 seed in Class 1A and likely face the winner of West Region II — Smithsburg (11-10) or Brunswick (10-11) — in the state quarterfinals.
If Allegany wins and the other top seeds advance through their respective region championship games, the Campers would be tied for the No. 4 seed with Edmondson.
Because both teams entered the playoffs with a 15-5 record and didn’t play during the regular-season, a coin flip would determine who would host the state quarterfinal game between the two.
