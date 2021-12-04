ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Today’s Maryland Class 1A state championship game marks the most highly-anticipated matchup among area schools in just under two months, as No. 2 Mountain Ridge (11-1) looks to avenge a regular-season loss to No. 1 Fort Hill (11-0) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Kickoff in the state capital is 3:30 p.m.
The Miners are playing in their first state title game in the school’s 14-year history, while the Sentinels have their sights set on a sixth Class 1A crown and eighth overall.
The Sentinels took the regular-season meeting at Greenway Avenue Stadium, 37-7, on Oct. 8 in Week 6.
Previews for Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge appeared in Thursday’s edition of the Times-News.
Full audio of interviews with Fort Hill head coach Zack Alkire and Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson can be listened to on the Views from the Press Box podcast at times-news.com/podcasts/pressbox or on your mobile device via Spotify or Anchor.
