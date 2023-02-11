CUMBERLAND — Thad Burner had three keys for his Fort Hill Sentinels to beat Allegany: play better defensively, rebound the basketball and limit turnovers.
The team that did the largest portion of those three, he said, would win the game.
Fort Hill was 3 for 3, and things got ugly.
Mikey Allen and Owen Seifarth combined for 43 points, and No. 1 Fort Hill controlled the final three quarters to avenge its previous defeat to its city rival in dominating fashion, routing No. 2 Allegany, 76-47, on Friday night.
"Our kids have been focused since Tuesday night, and they knew the importance of today," Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said.
"Guys were flying around, deflecting passes. I thought we made it tough to score. Five guys operating. Guys off the bench, they had just as much energy."
Fort Hill (17-2) improved to 6-1 in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference with the victory and can share the conference title with Allegany (15-5 overall, 7-1 WestMAC) with a win over Southern on Tuesday.
The Sentinels can also ensure home playoff games through the Class 1A West Region I playoffs if they at least split their final two regular-season games against Southern and Washington.
By virtue of Allegany's 73-60 victory in the teams' previous meeting on Jan. 13, Friday's contest was a must-win for Fort Hill to have a shot at those two things.
The game's decisive swing was a 31-8 run, which included a 7-0 Fort Hill flurry to end the first half and a 24-8 third-quarter edge in favor of the Sentinels.
Fort Hill's lead stood at 28-24 before the burst. It was 58-32 at its conclusion.
While Fort Hill seemingly couldn't miss — the Sentinels finished with 10 3-pointers from seven different players — Allegany couldn't buy a bucket after the first period.
The Campers scored 15 first-quarter points; they had 17 over the next two stanzas combined.
"We did not do anything tonight that made us successful in the first game," Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich said. "We let them get to the basket way too many times.
"How many layups did we miss? ... When they're making 3-pointers and we're missing layups, that's gonna be a big problem. That was a big difference. Wow, they shot lights out tonight."
Allen accounted for 15 of Fort Hill's 24 points in the third quarter, which included three 3-pointers. The latter trey was a dagger that just beat the buzzer.
The senior added six rebounds and five assists to his game-high 27-point total.
"My teammates trusted me and I was feeling it. Once I hit one, it's over," Allen said of his third-quarter outburst. "The first game we got out-rebounded, and we didn't play well defensively. This game, we really locked in on defense and rebounded."
One of the keys to Fort Hill's success defensively was its varied looks on that end.
The Sentinels primarily played man-to-man in their loss atop Haystack Mountain. On Friday night, they mixed in a 2-3 zone, and Allegany struggled to capitalize on open looks.
Fort Hill also limited second-chance opportunities, and Seifarth played a significant role in that. The senior big man notched a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds to go along with three steals.
"We played as a team," Seifarth said. "Everybody hit their shots and we just rebounded well."
Seifarth was held to just eight points the last time the two teams played — one of only two outings in 19 games he didn't score in double figures.
"Last time, he was a little banged up, he didn't play his best game," Burner said, "but tonight, he was focused from the tip. I thought he made it tough. He was active on defense. He was active on the glass."
Anthony Burns added nine points and four steals, and Steven Spencer and Tony Palmisano chipped in seven each. Spencer was key in helping Fort Hill overcame a furious 7-0 Allegany start, tallying five first-quarter points.
Isaiah Fields dominated Fort Hill in the teams' prior meeting with a game-high 31 points, and he looked well on his way to repeating the feat with an eight-point opening quarter Friday.
However, the Sentinels did well to keep the talented junior out of the lane the rest of the way, holding Fields to 13.
Allegany's leading scorers Chazz Imes and Caiden Chorpenning entered the contest averaging more than 30 points a game combined, but they were limited to 10 and six points, respectively. Cayden Bratton added five.
"We just have to regroup after this," Eirich said. "We have to understand that we beat them the first time, and we came out and laid an egg tonight. The way I look at it, this is game two of three. Our mindset is, we're going to see them again."
Fort Hill used a pair of runs at the end of the first two quarters to take a 34-24 edge into the halftime locker room.
After a back-and-forth second quarter, the Sentinels closed the half with seven straight points to lead by double digits for the first time.
Fort Hill had a similar burst to end the first quarter. Trailing 15-11, the Sentinels embarked on an 11-0 flurry.
Allen, who had nine points in the opening quarter, drilled a late 3-pointer to give Fort Hill a 22-15 edge after the opening period.
Allegany started the game up 7-0, but Fort Hill answered with an 11-2 burst of its own. Spencer capped the run with a corner 3-pointer, which gave the Sentinels their first lead at 11-9 at the 4:03 mark.
Fort Hill led the rest of the way.
"We just did not adhere to individual scouting reports and the things that we needed to do to play defense on them," Eirich said. "We just let them run wild. We just didn't seem to have the energy. We gave up 22 points in the first quarter, and that was a very bad sign."
Up next, the Sentinels can clinch a share of the conference title and home-court advantage in the playoffs by beating Southern (4-13, 1-5 WestMAC) at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Burner hopes the packed house against Allegany will be a thing of the future.
"The crowd was phenomenal," he said. "When people get behind you, the kids, they respond off of that. Too many times in today's generation, people don't want to attend games. It's just parents.
"When they see their own peers at games, I think it adds a lot. There's something to be said about that. They really wanted to play super hard for their classmates and the other people that were in attendance tonight."
Allegany will aim to bounce back when it hosts Shalom Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Fort Hill won the junior varsity game, 62-49, behind the scoring of Gamil Daniels (19 points), Noah House (13), Liam Hamilton (12) and Jacob Bone (11).
Lucas Bahrenburg paced Alco with 18 points. Eli Imes added 14.
