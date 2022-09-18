CUMBERLAND — As expected, top-ranked Fort Hill had no trouble against Southern in its home opener three games in at renovated Greenway Avenue Stadium on a hazy, sunny Saturday evening.
Tavin Willis scored on two 61-yard first quarter touchdowns, Lance Bender tossed two touchdown passes and the Sentinels cruised to a 42-0 victory over the Rams.
The Sentinels raced to a 21-0 lead on only four plays in less than three minutes in the first quarter, then extended it to 35-0 at halftime. On sophomore Jabril Daniels’ first carry of the season, he raced 45 yards for the game’s final score in the third quarter.
Willis was the first to score, racing 61 yards for a touchdown with 6:10 left in the first quarter.
The defense struck next and quickly as Anthony Palmisano made it 14-0 on a pick six at 5:52, and quarterback Lance Bender hit Willis on a 61-yard catch-and-run for the 21-0 lead with 3:23 to play.
In the second quarter, Tanner Wertz scored from the one and on the next drive, Bender hit Mikey Allen for a 15-yard scoring play that Allen caught on the right side, cut across the middle and raced to the left corner of the end zone.
Through three games, Fort Hill has outscored its opponents 87-14.
Both teams play at home on Friday at 7 p.m. Fort Hill (3-0) hosts Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, and Southern, still looking for its first win in three games, plays Pendleton County, W.Va.
Northern 50 Mount Union, Pa. 21
ACCIDENT — Three Northern players rushed for over 100 yards apiece as the Huskies literally ran through visiting Mount Union (Pennsylvania) at Half-Mile High Stadium on Friday.
“Our defense did a good job,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “We were a little concerned going in about their quarterback. He had a good completion rate, very athletic, but our defense did a good job containing him.”
Ethan Sebold was the leading ground gainer with 188 yards on 19 carries, Kyle Broadwater had 182 on only 10 attempts for an 18.2 per carry average, and Kellen Hinebaugh ran for 129 on 11 attempts.
Northern finished with 515 yards rushing and 518 total. Quarterback Luke Ross threw one — one — pass for three yards.
The Huskies struck first as Hinebaugh scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 13-yard run.
Mount Union turned what looked like a 14-point deficit into a tie game when Je’Saun Robinson picked up a fumbled pitch and raced over 70 yards for the tying touchdown with 6:09 remaining in the first quarter.
Northern answered on its next offensive play when Broadwater broke through the line and scored on a 67-yard run. The kick was blocked and Northern would lead 13-7 at 5:53.
Sebold’s 47-yard sprint and Ross’s two-point run made it 21-7 with 3:07 left in the quarter.
With 8:39 to play before halftime, Hinebaugh scored on an eight-yard run off a pitch and caught the two-point pass from Ross for the 29-7 cushion.
Northern’s next drive began from its own five and concluded at the first-half buzzer on Ross’s quarterback sneak from the one. Wally Brands’ kick gave the Huskies a 36-7 lead.
In the second half, both teams scored 14 points as Mount Union’s Caiden Atherton scored from the four in the third quarter and Josh Ryan raced 24 yards with 4:26 left to play for the game’s final score.
Northern scored at 7:10 in the third on a 19-yard run by Hinebaugh set up by Broadwater’s 43-yard run and Sebold scored on a one-yard dive 10 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Brands made 4 of 5 extra points. Abe Schilpp recovered a fumble, Sebold had a team-high seven tackles, and Austin Ravenscroft racked up six tackles and three deflections.
Northern (2-1) visits undefeated Frankfort on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Huskies handed the then unbeaten Falcons a 28-6 loss last season.
“They’re a very solid team,” Carr said of Frankfort. “There’s a reason they’re 4-0. Coach (Kevin) Whiteman always does a good job.”
Strasburg, Va. 40 Moorefield 0
STRASBURG, Va. — After back-to-back wins, Moorefield was shut out by Strasburg on Friday night to fall to 2-2.
The result marked the fifth consecutive shutout in the series, which has spanned five meetings. Moorefield won the first two, 33-0 and 34-0, in 1948 and 1949. Strasburg won in 1969 and 1970 by 22-0 and 28-0.
Strasburg led 14-0 after the first quarter, 27-0 at halftime and 33-0 entering the fourth quarter. The Rams outgained Moorefield, 395 yards to 106 and had 10 more first downs, 19-9. The Yellow Jackets had two turnovers to Strasburg’s one.
Moorefield (2-2) hosts unbeaten Petersburg (4-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.
