FROSTBURG — Fort Hill was looking for one final run to put Mountain Ridge away, and for most of the second half, it came up empty.
That is, until the final two-and-a-half minutes.
Uma Pua'auli finished off an old-fashioned three-point play that ignited a raucous Mountain Ridge student section and brought the Miners within three points, but Fort Hill ended the game on a crowd-silencing 13-2 run.
Mountain Ridge gave No. 1 Fort Hill everything it could handle and then some, but the Sentinels found a way, fending off the Miners, 68-54, on Friday night.
"We just weren't great at anything today, but I thought our effort was there," Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said. "We let Mountain Ridge hang around, and they played really inspired basketball."
The matchup had all the makings of a dogfight on paper, as both teams entered with winning momentum.
Fort Hill (7-1) was riding a six-game win streak after a season-opening loss to unbeaten Berlin, and Mountain Ridge (4-4) came in as winners of four of its last five.
And after Pua'auli's make with 2:30 remaining, Mountain Ridge was threatening to spring the upset.
Owen Seifarth answered with an empathic three-point play of his own on the other end, and Deshaun Brown and Mikey Allen buried back-to-back triples to score nine points in under a minute and pull away.
"I don't think many people thought that would be a close game tonight, except for ourselves," Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale said. "Our boys were confident and they stepped up to the challenge.
"Our kids played really hard tonight, competed against a really good Fort Hill team. Our defense was pretty stellar. ... I thought Andrew Ketterman did a great job doing all the little things that maybe don't show up on the stat sheet."
Against an explosive team like Fort Hill, which has an average margin of victory of more than 20 points, Mountain Ridge had to do the little things right.
The Miners made their foul shots, hitting 17 of 19, and they defended Fort Hill's perimeter shooting.
The man defense of Pua'auli held Sentinels star Allen to just one field goal in the second half — Allen still finished with 16 points. Mountain Ridge also limited Anthony Burns to seven.
Yet, with Fort Hill's go-to targets outside covered up, that opened things up for Seifarth down low — he scored a game-high 21 — and Brown buried a trio of 3-pointers off the bench as part of his 15.
The Sentinels' depth was even more impressive given the absence of Steven Spencer, a 7.3 points per game scorer off the bench, who was out with a leg bruise suffered in practice this week.
"We took advantage of our bench play, I thought Deshaun was solid," Burner said. "We're a little banged up. It's been a tough week. ... Mikey wasn't his best today, but Deshaun and Owen stepped up and that was huge."
The contest broke a six-game streak of Allen topping 20 points, and the hounding defense of Pua'auli, who rarely got caught in traffic as Allen ran off ball screens, was the biggest factor.
"Uma is a player that does things that can't be taught," Nightengale said. "He's an athlete. He accepts the challenge whenever I tell him who his assignment is. We usually assign him to the opponent's toughest matchup if he's a guard.
"That's a tough thing to do when we're asking him to run our offense and be a point producer."
Mountain Ridge had a 12-7 lead after the first quarter behind a 3-pointer each from Will Patterson and Peyton Miller and a physical defensive effort.
Seifarth came to life in the second quarter with eight points in the period — he had 12 before halftime — and Burns and Allen had two buckets apiece in the second to put the Sentinels up 27-19 at the half.
"Owen kept us in the game early and continued throughout," Burner said of his big man. "I thought he played really well on defense. His ability to score around the rim was huge."
Fort Hill led by as much as 13 in the third quarter but Mountain Ridge hung around trailing 47-37 after three. Allen got a breather to begin the fourth, and the Miners took advantage with a quick 5-0 burst — capped by a Patterson three-point play — to get within five.
Patterson provided the Miners with instant offense off the bench, scoring 15 of his team-high 17 points in the second half. Miller scored 15 and Pua'auli added nine.
"He's gaining confidence," Nightengale said of Patterson. "He's getting into that lane and he's getting more confident with that. ... Will had an outstanding game tonight. Great point production from a guy coming in as a sixth man."
The Miners slowly chipped away as the fourth quarter progressed, ultimately getting within three with 2:30 left, but a costly turnover — Mountain Ridge's 20th of the game — and Fort Hill's shot-making down the stretch proved to be the difference.
In the junior varsity game, Fort Hill won 59-51. Gamil Daniels (22 points) and Jacob Bone (14) led the Sentinels, and Owen Bannon (12) and Owen McGeady (10) topped the Miners.
Up next, Mountain Ridge turns to a tricky road matchup at Tucker County on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Fort Hill hosts Preston on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
