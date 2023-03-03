CUMBERLAND — Allegany threw everything it had at Fort Hill on Thursday night, but it couldn’t account for Deshaun Brown.
The Campers stifled the Sentinels early, holding them scoreless for the first five minutes and 45 seconds, but Brown ended the drought with a 3-pointer — he was just getting started.
Brown scored Fort Hill’s first 11 points of the second half as part of his game-high 29, allowing the top-seeded Sentinels to pull away, and they held off a late charge from No. 2 Allegany to win, 66-51, in the Class 1A West Region I finals.
The region crown and state tournament appearance are the school’s first since 2008.
Fort Hill will host Smithsburg, which defeated Brunswick, 41-40, in the West Region II final, on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the state quarterfinals.
“Our shots weren’t falling at first, but we knew, if we stepped up on defense no one could beat us,” Fort Hill senior Mikey Allen said.
The two teams split a pair of regular-season meetings, and the most recent matchup left a sour taste in the mouth of Allegany (17-7), as Fort Hill (21-2) rolled 76-47 on Feb. 10.
However, the Campers were more than prepared for the rubber match, as they mixed in zone and man-to-man to disrupt Fort Hill early and build a 9-0 lead. Allegany led 16-11 after the first period.
Fort Hill eventually got into the game thanks to a hot second quarter from Allen, who scored 11 in the period and a game-high 14 in the first half, but the Campers were up 24-23 at the break after a Dylan Shaffer free throw.
Shaffer started in place of senior Chazz Imes, who came off the bench to score 13 points — second on Allegany to Isaiah Fields’ 15. Cayden Bratton scored 10 and Caiden Chorpenning added eight.
“I thought our kids played hard,” Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich said. “They left everything they had on the court, I can’t fault them for their effort tonight.”
While Allegany’s amorphous defense slowed down Fort Hill before halftime, the Sentinels were ready for everything they saw from the Campers, Sentinels head coach Thad Burner said.
It was just a matter of making their shots. After halftime, they did.
“When they were running different junk at us, whether it was triangle-and-2 or box-and-1, I felt like we were prepared,” Burner said. “We were slotted against the triangle, and we ran some zone offense against the box-and-1. We were ready for that. It never fazed us.”
There was a fight on the court between two great rivals, and, fittingly, there was one in the stands at halftime that ended with three people leaving the gymnasium in handcuffs.
Fort Hill got the better of the sparring after halftime, with Brown sparking the Sentinels on offense with 15 points in the quarter. He drilled six 3s for the game as part of his game-high scoring output.
“He’s a confident basketball player,” Burner said. “He thinks he can make every shot, and that’s what you need. He stepped into his shot. I guess they were going to go down the line to eliminate everyone from making shots, and Deshaun didn’t allow that to happen.”
Brown did all of his damage in front of the two student sections, turning one into a frenzy and silencing the other with each successive make.
“Especially being in there, in front of them (fueled me), Allegany is my old school,” he said. “They’re gonna say what they want, but I’m going to show them who I am.”
Allen drilled back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute of the third period to give Fort Hill a 48-36 edge entering the fourth.
The senior finished with 24 points, hitting five 3-pointers to set the Fort Hill single-season record for treys with his 88th make of the year.
Fort Hill scored just 23 points in 16 minutes entering the half, but the Sentinels exploded for 25 in only eight minutes coming out of intermission. While Brown and Allen put the ball in the hoop, it was a total effort on both ends of the floor.
“We just kept trying to reiterate to the kids, ‘You’re getting good shots the first quarter and the second quarter,” Burner said of the halftime speech. “They weren’t discouraged at halftime.”
In addition to Fort Hill’s improved shotmaking, the Sentinels also made inroads on the offensive glass and in securing loose balls.
Allegany was also in agreement after the game that its execution on the offensive end wasn’t good enough to stay in the contest.
“The whole game we weren’t boxing out,” Chorpenning said. “They got offensive rebounds. Turning the ball over, never really got into our offensive sets and couldn’t get going offensively.”
The Campers didn’t relent, and an Imes corner 3-pointer off a Blake Powell drive and kick cut the Fort Hill lead to 57-51 with 1:49 to play.
However, Brown hit the dagger with 1:15 to play to seal the win.
“It’s a hard way to go out, losing to our rival,” Bratton said. “We didn’t play to our capability this year. Some things just didn’t go our way sometimes. But the one thing we can say is we gave it all we got all year. ... Tonight we just couldn’t hang onto it.”
After an emotional victory over a city rival, one that’s been a demon for Fort Hill for some time, the Sentinels have one day to rebound before a state quarterfinal against a defensive-minded Smithsburg side.
It would be easy for a team to have a let-down, but Burner doesn’t expect this unit to have one.
“We’re gonna put in work,” Burner said. “We’re gonna have a good game plan, practice, and hopefully South End comes out and supports us on Saturday afternoon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.