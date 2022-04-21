MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — No. 1 Keyser won both its contests to close out its Myrtle Beach trip, edging Penfield (N.Y.), 5-1, and clobbering Mount de Sales (Catonsville), 11-1, on Thursday.
The Golden Tornado, tied with Allegany for the top spot in the Area Top 5 for the second week in a row, and went 4-1 at the event to up their record to 24-3 on the season.
Against Penfield, Aly Smith, Alexa Shoemaker and Rylee Mangold hit triples, and Charity Wolfe pitched a two-hitter to lead Keyser’s four-run victory.
Wolfe allowed one unearned run in seven innings on just 87 pitches, fanning eight and walking one. Shoemaker went 2 for 2 with an RBI, and Smith, Morgan Pratt and Makayla Gillaspie all garnered RBIs.
In the rout of Mount de Sales, Mangold took the torch in the circle, striking out 13 in a complete-game triumph, and Avery Everline led the offense with a four-hit outing.
Everline tripled, drove in two runs and scored three times, and Shoemaker, Pratt and Tayler Likens also had multi-hit games. One of Shoemaker’s hits was a double.
Mangold surrendered just one run on two hits in six complete frames to pick up the win in the circle.
Keyser hosts Pendleton County on Monday at 5 p.m.
No. 1 Keyser 8 Laurence Manning 4
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Shoemaker tallied three hits and Mangold drove in a trio of runs to lead Keyser over Laurence Manning (S.C.) in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.
Keyser plated five runs in the first and extended the margin to 8-0 by the fourth inning. Wolfe allowed four unearned runs on three hits with five Ks and no walks to guide the Golden Tornado over the finish line.
Shoemaker was 3 for 3 with a triple and two runs, Mangold doubled and drove in three runs, Likens and Pratt both hit safely twice, and Everline garnered a pair of RBIs.
Halley Truett and Laura Betts Brogdon doubled for Laurence Manning. Malorie Spiegel was tabbed with the loss.
Groveport-Madison 2 No. 1 Keyser 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Keyser dropped the second game in South Carolina, falling to Groveport-Madison (Ohio) on Wednesday.
Keyser held a 1-0 lead entering the bottom of the fourth; however, Groveport-Madison plated a pair and stranded the go-ahead run on first base in the fifth to win.
Pratt was 2 for 3 out of the lead-off hole for Keyser, and Smith and Shoemaker accounted for the squad’s other two base hits. Mangold was tabbed with the loss after surrendering two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk in four innings pitched.
Kendyll Cahill was the winning arm, striking out 13 and allowing one unearned run on four hits in five innings for Groveport-Madison.
