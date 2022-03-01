FROSTBURG — No. 1 Mountain Ridge and Fort Hill traded baskets for a 4-4 start Monday. That didn’t last long.
Peyton Miller scored on a pick-and-roll, Uma Pua’auli buried a pair of 3s off the bench, Nathaniel Washington beat the Sentinels three-on-one for a 3-point play and Amare Kennedy finished an easy one underneath.
Fort Hill’s points during the stretch? One Anthony Burns 3. Balanced offense and a stingy, disruptive defense equaled a 19-3 Mountain Ridge flurry. From there, the Miners never looked back.
Fueled by the trio of Miller, Kennedy and Washington — who all finished in double figures — Mountain Ridge downed Fort Hill, 69-35, in the Class 1A West Region I semifinals.
“I was very concerned because we played three games in 24 days (coming in),” Miners head coach Dave Hobel said. “The kids have done a good job working and practicing.
“We came out of the gate and we got after it. I give a lot of credit to (Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner), he kept his team playing all year long. He does a really good job of that.”
Mountain Ridge (18-3) came in as the top seed in the region, and the fifth-seeded Sentinels (7-15) entered fresh off a 42-40 win in its playoff opener at Northern on Friday night.
With the victory, the Miners advance to the Region 1 championship game, where they’ll host No. 3 Southern (12-8) on Wednesday night. The Rams scored the road upset over No. 2 Allegany (16-5), 56-49, on the other half of the bracket.
Fort Hill’s up-and-down season comes to an end. There were highs, like when the Sentinels shocked Southern in South Cumberland as part of a stretch of three wins in four games to begin February. And there were lows, like when they started 1-9 and battled roster attrition.
Fort Hill did have some bright moments on Monday night, but Mountain Ridge’s were far more numerous. The Miners sprinted out to a 23-7 lead after just one quarter and never looked back.
“We had some timely turnovers in the first quarter, they led to some baskets on the other end,” Burner said. “At that point, Mountain Ridge is feeling really good about themselves and we’re kind of slumped. We tried to fight through it with a couple of timeouts. We just couldn’t get shots to fall, and they continued to make them.
“I thought Mountain Ridge played a really hard game, a lot more intensity than we had. They came out with a lot to prove, and they made shots. That first quarter, I don’t know if they missed one. Hats off to them and good luck the rest of the way.”
Following the Miners’ blistering start, the Sentinels made up some ground, climbing to within 24-11 early in the second period after an up-and-under score by Gavin Carney.
Mountain Ridge stamped out any hopes of a comeback.
First, Kennedy soared to swipe a Sentinel pass and collected the loose ball to finish the other way, seconds after the senior hit two free throws. Miller then buried back-to-back 3s and added an old-fashioned 3-point play as part of a 15-2 blitz to lead 39-13.
Miller would sink one more triple during a white-hot second quarter, during which the forward tallied 12 of his game-high 24 points. Kennedy ended with 14, Washington scored 13, Pua’auli garnered eight and Bryce Snyder chipped in six.
In addition to his offense, Kennedy swatted away Sentinel shots on two consecutive third-quarter possessions, the latter an aggressive rejection he met at its apex.
Fort Hill outscored the Miners, 13-12, in the third in an effort to chip away at its 42-18 halftime deficit, but Mountain Ridge dominated the decider 15-4 to cruise to a 34-point rout.
Logan Mullery was the Sentinels’ high scorer with 12 points, scoring all in the second and third quarters. Burns finished with eight, Carney had five and Bryce Schadt contributed four.
Mountain Ridge now turns to the Southern Rams, who the Miners split with in two regular-season meetings. It’ll also be the first matchup between the squads in which both are at full strength.
On Jan. 4, a thrilling 65-61 double-overtime Southern win in Oakland, the Miners were without the services of Kennedy. On Feb. 17, a 61-40 Mountain Ridge rout in Frostburg, the Rams were missing starters Isaac Upole and Ethan Glotfelty.
Hobel knows the rubber match will be a dogfight.
“It’s gonna be a good game,” Hobel said. “Southern, they like to play. We like to play. It’ll be a good game.”
