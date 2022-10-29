Mountain Ridge quarterback Uma Pua’auli splits Keyser’s Josh Shoemaker (9) and Landon Rhodes (52) during the first quarter on Friday in Keyser, W.Va. Pua’auli scored a touchdown at the end of this 39-yard run and led the Miners to a 49-13 win for their first undefeated regular season in school history. Also pictured for Mountain Ridge is Andrew Ketterman (32).