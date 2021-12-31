ROMNEY, W.Va. — Mountain Ridge got off to a fast start against Hampshire on Thursday night, and the Trojans never recovered.
Peyton Miller sunk a quartet of first-quarter triples to help the Miners build a double-digit edge. After Hampshire trimmed the Mountain Ridge margin to 16-10 with 1:19 left in the period, the Trojans didn't get any closer the rest of the way.
Miller, Amare Kennedy and Nathaniel Washington combined for enough points to outscore Hampshire themselves, and the top-ranked Miners downed the Area's No. 5 team 60-42.
The victory sets up the biggest local basketball game of the year so far, as Mountain Ridge heads to Southern in a battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2 on Tuesday night.
"This is a tough place to play," Mountain Ridge head coach Dave Hobel said of the road environment in Romney. "We've usually not played well here, but I thought we came out and got off to a good start, and I thought that was key.
"We're really doing a good job of looking for each other. We're making that next pass, and we're playing hard."
Mountain Ridge, who now sits at 5-0, had cruised in its four previous games entering Thursday. Its closest contest was a 17-point home drubbing of Shalom on Dec. 20.
Hampshire (3-4) posed the biggest threat the Miners have encountered, with the Trojans sporting 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-5 forwards in Easton Shanholtz and Zach Hill, respectively. Though the duo dominated the offensive glass at times, Hampshire never got in a rhythm on either end.
A 19-12 Mountain Ridge lead after one became a 29-15 advantage following a blow-by finish by Washington and a coast-to-coast lay-in after the guard jumped a passing lane with 4:42 left in the opening half.
The Miners led 35-24 at the intermission after threes by Ashton Haslacker and Jenson Fields brought Hampshire closer. And the Trojans were within eight down 36-28 with 2:50 left in the third.
Washington made sure it wasn't for long, burying a 3-pointer seconds later — he finished with a game-high 16 points, including a one-handed slam. The Miners' lead was 44-33 after three; they opened the third on an 11-2 run to push their lead to 20 and cruise to the win.
Miller was second on Mountain Ridge with 15 points, Kennedy scored 12 and Uma Pua'auli contributed nine off the bench.
"I told the kids in the locker room, I'm not mad or upset of them, I'm proud of the way they played at times," Hampshire head coach Daniel Alkire said. "There were just some mental lapses in there, where their runs were bigger than our runs."
Hampshire was competitive for the most part on Thursday, but it struggled to keep care of the ball in the half-court for stretches.
Washington and Kennedy were adept at picking off telegraphed passes around the perimeter, and Miller stepped up on more than one occasion to deny entry passes. Seemingly every turnover resulted in a lay-in by the Miners the other way.
"They're athletic, but I don't think that was so much of it, they were just bad passes," Alkire said. "Yeah (Washington) can jump three feet in the air, but we're throwing it into his hands.
"That's not taking anything away from them because they're a heck of a team, but I think we weren't helping ourselves with some of the ball fakes we weren't making. Or some of the bad passes we were making."
Once Hampshire fell behind, Hobel and Mountain Ridge made sure it stayed there.
Unlike Maryland, West Virginia doesn't have a shot clock. Hobel turned back the clock with his four corners offense that once wreaked havoc on the western part of the state.
Mountain Ridge tried to hold for the last shot with a minute left at the end of the third quarter, and it shortened the game during a stretch in the fourth. The move paid dividends, allowing the Miners' bench to get some valuable floor time in the final minutes with the game in hand.
"We had to bring out the old spread offense," Hobel said. "We used to play that way all the time. ... It used to get people so ticked off."
Hampshire was led offensively by Haslacker, who scored 14 points, making four 3-pointers along the way. Though Alkire said Haslacker is still adjusting the basketball court after football season — particularly on defense — Thursday was a step in the right direction.
"Ashton's an athlete, he found his shot tonight more than he has this season," Alkire said. "Just hoping that carries over to defense. He's a great defensive player, we just have to get him out of that football mind and more to that basketball defense."
Hill added 11 points and Shanholtz tallied seven.
No. 1 Mountain Ridge (5-0) has a date with No. 2 Southern (4-1) on Tuesday in Oakland at 7:30 p..m. No. 5 Hampshire (3-4) is at Buckhannon-Upshur on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
