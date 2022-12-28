PRINCESS ANNE — No. 1 Mountain Ridge finished 2-0 at the Governors Challenge, routing Laurel (Delaware), 55-22, and Delaware Military, 52-49, at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
In its victory Wednesday over Laurel, Mountain Ridge dominated defensively during the opening half to lead 10-2 after one and 29-6 at the half. The Miners entered the fourth up 41-19.
Sydney Snyder and Reghan Sivic both delivered matching double-double performances with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Nevaeh Payton chipped in nine, burying a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Jazmyn White and Rhegan Lamberson dished out five assists apiece.
On Tuesday, Mountain Ridge came out cold against Delaware Military and trailed 20-10 after the first quarter. It used its defense and rebounding to hold the Seahawks to just four points in the second to tie it up at 24 at the half.
The second half score went back-and-forth, with Mountain Ridge using one final run down 39-34 following a pair of free throws by Delaware Military's Mya Hill.
A Bayleigh Lamberson score off an Ava Tringler pass cut the deficit to three, and Eliza Duncan scored four straight points to allow the Miners to retake the lead.
After the teams traded points, Mountain Ridge hit 7 of 8 foul shots to allow the Miners to close out the game. They made 19 of 25 for the game.
Snyder led Mountain Ridge with 29 points and five rebounds. Lamberson added eight points and 10 boards, Reghan Sivic tallied seven points and 10 rebounds, and Rhegan Lamberson chipped in five points, five rebounds and five assists.
Octavia Prado (18 points), Sophia Manuel (15) and Hill (11) ended in double figures for Delaware Military.
Mountain Ridge (7-0) hosts Hampshire (2-4) on Jan. 3 with junior varsity beginning at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7.
