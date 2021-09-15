FROSTBURG — Tonight’s matchup between Mountain Ridge and Allegany is, on paper, shaping up to be an exciting one.
You have two 2-0 teams, two squads with opposing offensive philosophies and two teams that have a lot to prove.
Mountain Ridge is looking to cement itself as the area’s top gridiron team, and Allegany, the Miners’ toughest opponent thus far, is trying to prove that it’s back.
Both coaches are chomping at the bit for the opportunity.
“I’m a little nervous,” Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson said. “Allegany looks on film like they’re a solid team. They’re stout up front, a good complementary of backs, inside-outside mix with their fullback and halfbacks. They’re going to be a challenge for us, there’s no doubt about it.”
“They’re a good football team, they’re disciplined. Great offense scheme, great quarterback,” Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel said. “We can’t let Bryce (Snyder) get too comfortable. The game is gonna be won up front.
“We’re excited to compete. They’re a well-coached team, they’ll be playing with momentum on senior night. Our kids are looking forward to it.”
Mountain Ridge enters undefeated after an eyebrow-raising 84-0 win over Southern, and a 49-6 road beatdown against Catoctin. Allegany won back-to-back road games — Anacostia (D.C.), 14-6, and Boonsboro, 17-6 — to get to tonight unscathed.
Though both teams have won all of their football games, they’ve achieved perfection in very different ways.
The Miners, with their Air Raid offense, look to get up and down the field in a hurry. The Campers, with a pistol-heavy Wing-T set, look to run it down the opposition’s throat.
“We’re not necessarily going to try to move slow, but we’re gonna use the clock to our advantage,” Hansel said. “I think if the tempo goes in our favor we’ll be fine. We want to limit explosive plays.”
“They’re coming out of the pistol now, and it reminds you of old-school football, trying to control the clock,” Patterson said. “I watched their film and I stepped back. That’s old Allegany football. They’ll be happy beating us 21-14 or something along those lines.”
On the other side of the field, Allegany’s defense has to contend with Snyder, Mountain Ridge’s talented gunslinger.
The senior, who picked up a Frostburg State offer earlier this month, has completed 21 of 27 passes this year for more than 203 yards a game, five touchdowns and two interceptions.
“He’s big, strong, has a big arm,” Hansel said. “He’s very intelligent with what he does. I’ll be ready when he leaves. He’s one of the best quarterbacks we’ve seen in this area. We need to make him uncomfortable, bring different pressures.”
“Two games in, everybody has our film. It’ll be an interesting part of the chess match,” Patterson said. “Do they want to play man, or drop back in zone and keep everything in front of them? ... We feel like our offense is diverse enough that we can do a bunch of different things.”
But Allegany sports a dangerous option under center, too.
Campers quarterback Brody Williams has accounted for all four of their touchdowns, three on the ground and one through the air. In Allegany’s win over Boonsboro, the sophomore rushed for a game-high 127 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns.
While Snyder can move the ball in chunks through the air, Williams can do the same with his legs.
“Their quarterback does a phenomenal job with the zone read, where he can pull it out and keep the ball,” Patterson said. “He can bust a big one on you.
“A game like this, turnovers come into play. If we can win the turnover battle, it’s going to be a big thing for us. You can’t turn the ball over against a team that wants to suck the life out of the game clock.”
Both coaches know that the game will likely be won in the trenches.
Can Allegany get pressure on Snyder and fluster the talented senior? Can Mountain Ridge fill the holes inside and keep contain to prevent Williams and Braylon White from busting off big runs?
The team that has the most intensity, and can sustain it for 48 minutes, will likely be the one celebrating at the whistle.
“They’re big, they’re strong, they block well in what they do,” Hansel said. “Defensively is where they’re good. We really have to match their intensity. If we can do that on both sides of the football, we’ll be all right through the whole game.”
A Mountain Ridge win would further cement their status as the Area’s top team to this point in the season, and an Allegany victory would signal the return of a football-rich program to its rightful place.
But at the end of the day, it’s just another game for both teams.
“I think that we have a lot to prove every game,” Patterson said. “There is some hype around us. We have some players that people have hyped up around the Area. But, I think each game is its own unique challenge. Allegany is going to thump the football at us. Are we physical enough to meet a team that wants to run it 80-90 percent of the time at us?”
“I think for us, it’s just this week’s game,” Hansel said. “Two 2-0 teams that are on the same path. For us, it’s just playing in the now. It’s the biggest one we’ve played.”
