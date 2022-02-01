FROSTBURG — With the game on the line against No. 2 Allegany, it was fitting for No. 1 Mountain Ridge to grasp glory with a defensive stand.
Chazz Imes, who just hit a big 3-pointer to get the Campers closer, rose up for a tying triple with under 10 seconds to play, but Amare Kennedy got a hand on the rock to deny the try.
Mountain Ridge proved worthy of its top ranking, as the Miners outlasted a furious Allegany comeback to beat the Campers, 58-56, and sweep the season series over their county rivals.
"Allegany went on a run, and our fans did a really good job of sticking in there with us," Mountain Ridge head coach Dave Hobel said. "All the teams in our area have very good coaches, and all the kids play hard."
In a fight for the top spot in the area and WestMAC standings on Tuesday night, it was a tale of two halves.
The opening 16 minutes were all Mountain Ridge (13-3, 6-1 WestMAC), who never trailed before halftime and led by as many as 12 points to enter the break up 29-20.
Allegany (8-4, 4-2 WestMAC) erased the Miners' edge via second-chance points, hustle plays and free-throw shooting — the Campers shot 15 of 15 at the line after the intermission — to get within 55-54 with 44.6 seconds left.
Yet, Mountain Ridge turned to Miller, and the junior finished along the baseline for two of his 17 points for a 57-54 edge. On the other end, Kennedy, who tied Miller with a game-high 17 points, tallied a crucial block that proved to be the difference.
"We came out in the first half, and I thought we were playing soft," Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich said. "Second half, I thought we gave a super effort, the way it should've been the whole game. I commended them for that after the game, the way they finished and came back.
"But against a good team, you have to play two halves. Not just one."
Allegany outscored Mountain Ridge, 21-11, in the third quarter behind nine Owen Seifarth points and a pair of Caiden Chorpenning 3-pointers. The Campers led 41-40 entering the fourth.
The Miners turned the tables in a heartbeat, going on an 8-0 run in 1:51 capped by a Collin Lowry 3-pointer and a nifty spin and finish off the glass by Miller to lead 48-41.
Darian Bauer got Allegany back in it with eight straight Campers points out of a timeout, doing most of his damage at the line where he shot 6 for 6 for the game.
Whenever the Campers found themselves in a hole, somebody found their game and not a moment too soon.
"He gave us a good burst," Eirich said of Seifarth. "Caiden Chorpenning gave us a good burst. To win games like these, we need more people to step up, too.
"Darian is a senior, you expect that from a senior. He gave it all for us. We're just hoping that we get more consistent for the rest of the year. Instead of playing a hard half and a soft half."
Bauer and Chorpenning led Allegany in the scoring department at 13 points apiece, and Seifarth joined the pair in double figures with 11. Imes shot a perfect 6 for 6 from the charity stripe and ended with nine points.
Even after Kennedy's late block, the Campers still had one more chance at a last-second miracle.
Following Kennedy's rejection, the ball spilled into the backcourt, and Nathaniel Washington, who tallied 13 points, picked up the loose ball and approached the rim in transition.
An Allegany player clotheslined Washington, and both teams were issued technicals after the ensuing skirmish. Bauer hit both of his free throws for Alco, and the Miners missed both of theirs.
Allegany then fouled with one second left to get the ball back, and Kennedy split his chances to give the Campers a look at a full-court heave and the win. The prayer fell short.
"We were making foul shots to get back into it, and they were missing them," Eirich said. "We had a miracle shot there at the end, we just didn't get it done."
In the junior varsity game, Allegany won 46-45. Isaiah Fields topped the Campers with 16 points, followed by David Smith and Dylan Shaffer with 10 points each. Will Patterson and Owen McGeady both scored 11 to pace the Miners.
Mountain Ridge (13-3) now controls its own destiny for home court in the playoffs, and that quest continues when it hosts Clear Spring — who beat the Miners earlier this season — on Friday at 7 p.m.
Allegany (8-4) draws Frankfort (2-10) on Thursday at 7 p.m. Eirich hopes the Campers look more like the team that came out of the halftime locker room going forward, and not the one that started the game in Frostburg on Tuesday.
"You have to give everything you have the whole game," Eirich said. "Hopefully, we can build off that second half over the rest of the season."
