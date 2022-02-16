Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.