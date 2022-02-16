FROSTBURG — Amare Kennedy, Nathaniel Washington and Peyton Miller combined for 40 points, leading top-ranked Mountain Ridge to a 70-26 rout over Broadfording on Tuesday night.
Kennedy tallied a game-high 17 points on seven field goals and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Washington knocked down six shots from the floor for 12 points, while Miller tacked on 11 on five buckets, including a 3-pointer.
The win avenges a 55-44 loss at Broadfording on Jan. 14. Since then, the Miners have won eight in a row.
Broadfording’s leading scorer was Dawda Sylva with nine points.
The Miners won the JV game, 56-27. Kaleb York led with 11 points and Andrew Ketterman scored 10.
Mountain Ridge (15-3) hosts No. 3 Southern tonight, 7 p.m.
Pendleton County 62 Tygarts Valley 50
FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Pendleton County started and finished strong to overcome a second quarter lull in defeating visiting Tygarts Valley Tuesday night.
The Wildcats avenged an early-season 60-53 loss to the Bulldogs by winning their 11th out of 12 games at three players scored in double figures.
Tanner Townsend scored 21 points, making six field goals and he was perfect on nine fourth period foul shots as he scored 11 of Pendleton’s 23 points on the final period.
Clayton Kisamore added 15 points seven baskets and a free throw while Jacob Beachler scored 13, hitting six field goals and 1 of 2 from the line. Cole Day scored six points and Braden McClanahan had five.
After the Wildcats jumped out to a 20-11 lead in the first quarter, Tygarts Valley took a three-pointer, 34-31 lead at halftime after a 23-11 second period.
The second half, however, belonged to Pendleton as it held the Bulldogs to only three third=quarter points while scoring eight to take a 39-37 lead into the final eight minutes where it outscored Tygarts Valley 23-13.
The Bulldogs’ Garrett Gibson scored a game-high 22 points by making nine field goals, three of which were behind the arc, and hitting 1 of 2 free throws. Ethan McGee added nine points and Dalton Goode scored seven.
Pendleton (13-3) played at Union last night and Tygarts Valley (11-6) hosts Clay-Battelle on Friday.
