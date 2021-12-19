FROSTBURG — All 12 players on the Mountain Ridge roster scored at least one basket, and the top-ranked Miners ran past Hancock, 69-30, on Friday night.
Mountain Ridge dominated the opening quarter 25-3 led by Alex Metts and Nathaniel Washington, who each had six points in the period. Bryce Snyder added five and Amare Kennedy garnered four.
Tyson Shumaker accounted for five points in the second quarter and the Miners led at the half, 35-9. Hancock made just four field goals before the intermission.
After a relatively slow second period — during which Mountain Ridge scored 10 points — the Miners exploded for 20 in the third to lead 50-18 behind six points each from Washington and Peyton Miller.
The Miners outscored Hancock, 14-12, in the fourth with Stark, Bobby West and Shumaker scoring four points apiece. Shumaker finished with 11 points, just behind Washington who accounted for a game-high 12.
Uma Pua’auli and Snyder scored seven points; Stark, Metts and Miller tallied six apiece. Hancock was led by John Poffenberger’s 11.
In the junior varsity game, Mountain Ridge won 44-37. Will Patterson and Kaleb York led the Miners’ charge with 12 points each. Isaiah Keller notched 17 in the loss.
Mountain Ridge (3-0) hosts Shalom tonight at 7 p.m.
Allegany 62 Broadfording 38
CUMBERLAND — Allegany clamped down on the defensive end, holding Broadfording to just 11 points in the opening half on Friday night to improve to 3-1.
The Campers led 17-5 after one and 31-11 at intermission. Though Broadfording played to an even second half — it was outscored 31-27 the final two periods — Allegany’s fast start was too great to overcome.
Caiden Chorpenning nearly notched a double-double to lead Alco, scoring a team-high 14 points with nine rebounds and four steals. Chazz Imes chipped in 13 points on four makes and 4 for 4 from the line.
Cayden Bratton finished with eight points, Zach Michael tallied seven points and 10 rebounds, Griffin Madden scored seven and Solomon Green garnered five. Darian Bauer had a team-high three assists.
Dawda Silva starred for Broadfording with a game-high 24 points, making eight field goals — two from 3-point land.
In the junior varsity affair, Allegany won, 66-19. David Smith led the way with 18 points, Andrew Highland scored 10 and Isaiah Fields, DeShaun Brown and Dylan Shaffer each tallied eight. The Alco JV team improved to 4-0.
Allegany (3-1) hosts Hedgesville tomorrow at 7 p.m.
Hedgesville 54 Fort Hill 49
CUMBERLAND — Anthony Burns continued his string of good form, scoring a game-best 25 points, but Fort Hill’s comeback against Hedgesville Friday night fell short.
The Eagles (5-0) came in as heavy favorites after routing Allegany, 55-24, last week; however, Fort Hill gave them everything it had. Trailing 51-35 entering the fourth quarter, the Sentinels mounted a comeback, outscoring Hedgesville 14-3 during the period.
Hedgesville held on and Fort Hill fell to 0-4. Three of the Sentinels’ four losses are by single digits.
Other than Burns’ hot hand Friday, Tavin Willis chipped in nine points, and Bryce Schadt and Logan Mullery ended with six points apiece.
Hedgesville’s leading scorers were Cam Wilkes and Eli Faircloth, who finished with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Te Wilmer accounted for nine points, and Damon Cook added seven.
The two teams played a tight second quarter, with Hedgesville leading 19-17. The Eagles outscored Fort Hill, 32-18, over the following two periods, and the lead proved to be just large enough to fend off the Sentinels’ comeback.
Fort Hill (0-4) is at Frankfort (0-4) tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.
