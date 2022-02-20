FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge shut out Salisbury (Pennsylvania) in the opening quarter while putting up 29 points over the first eight minutes, gliding to a 76-35 win over the Elks on Friday night.
Camren Kifer finished with a game-high 19 points for the No. 1 Miners, who clinched the top seed in the region for next week’s Class 1A playoffs. Kifer knocked down eight shots from the floor, including a team-best three 3-pointers.
Nathaniel Washington scored 11 of his 17 points during the first quarter, making five field goals, including a 3-pointer. After leading 29-0 at the end of one, Mountain Ridge led 38-19 at halftime and 55-26 entering the fourth.
Colin Lowry also finished in double figures for the Miners, recording 10 points on four field goals, including a 3-pointer. Ashton Shimko, Alex Metts and Bobby West all added six points each.
Salisbury’s leading scorer was Drake Sellers with 15 points on five baskets, all 3-pointers.
Mountain Ridge (17-3) is slated to host a region semifinal matchup on Monday, Feb. 28 against the winner of No. 4 Northern and No. 5 Fort Hill.
No. 2 Allegany 57 Keyser 32
KEYSER, W.Va. — Owen Seifarth and Zach Michael finished in double figures as No. 2 Allegany crushed Keyser on Friday night.
After a tight opening quarter, which ended in a 12-all tie, the Campers garnered some separation in the second thanks to a team effort on offense — six different players scored — and a stout defensive front. Allegany outscored the Tornado, 14-6, to lead 26-18 entering the halftime locker room.
The Campers put the game to bed in the third behind another balanced attack — Caiden Chorpenning, Cayden Bratton and Seifarth scored five points in the third, and Darian Bauer added four — to extend their lead to 45-28.
In the fourth, Michael tallied eight of his 12 points to help guide the Campers to a 25-point rout. Michael also pulled down seven boards, tying Seifarth for a team high.
Seifarth led the scoring with 13 points. Bratton scored eight and dished out five assists. Chorpenning scored seven points with six assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Chazz Imes ended with six points and five rebounds, Bauer added four points, Solomon Green tallied four and two steals, and Griffin Madden finished with three points.
Hunter Van Pelt was Keyser’s high scorer with 11 points, followed by Drew Matlick with seven, Sammy Bradfield with five, Braydon Keller with four and Noah Broadwater with three.
Keyser made 12 field goals, two from 3-point land, and 6 of 16 free throws for 32 points. Allegany converted 22 buckets, two 3-pointers, and 11 of 14 attempts from the charity stripe for 57 points.
Van Pelt and Matlick accounted for Keyser’s 3s, and Chorpenning and Seifarth tallied Allegany’s.
In the junior varsity game, Allegany won 63-55. Isaiah Field exploded for 25 points for Alco and Dylan Shaffer tallied 15 and David Smith chipped in 11. Keyser was led by Anthony Mele with 17 points, followed by Josh Shoemaker (16) and Patrick Liller (10).
In the freshman contest, Keyser won 39-34. Evan Ack and Layton Valentine paced the Tornado with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Eli Imes scored 13 and Michael Cannon chipped in 12 for Allegany.
Allegany (15-4) rounds out its regular season at home today against Boonsboro at 7 p.m. Keyser (6-15) is at East Fairmont tomorrow at 7:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.