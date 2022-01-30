ACCIDENT — No. 1 Mountain Ridge dominated from the tip-off, crushing No. 5 Northern, 57-25, on Friday night.
The Miners raced to a 25-8 lead after the opening quarter, and expanded it to 45-13 by the intermission. Mountain Ridge didn’t score during the fourth quarter, and it still managed to score the same the same amount as Northern (12) after halftime.
Nathaniel Washington led the Miners scoring with 18 points, Peyton Miller added 13, Amare Kennedy chipped in 11 and Uma Pua’auli tallied six. Mountain Ridge made 24 field goals and shot 9 of 15 from the line as a squad.
Northern was paced by Ethan Sebold and Myles Uphold at five points each. Kellen Hinebaugh scored four and Austin Hinebaugh added three. The Huskies made eight field goals and shot 7 for 15 from the charity stripe as a squad.
In the JV game, the Miners won, 80-45. David Miller (18), Will Patterson (17) and Andrew Ketterman (13) were the high scorers for Mountain Ridge. Robbie Rollman topped the Huskies with 13 points.
No. 1 Mountain Ridge (12-3, 5-1 WestMAC) hosts No. 2 Allegany (8-3, 4-1 WestMAC) tomorrow at 7 p.m. Northern (6-8, 0-5 WestMAC) hosts Shanksville tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.
No. 3 Southern 69 Broadfording 51
HAGERSTOWN — Behind a dominating second quarter, No. 3 Southern made quick work of Broadfording on Thursday night.
Ethan Glotfelty got hot in the second quarter, hitting three field goals — one of the 3-point variety — to add to Isaac Upole’s seven and Gabe Hebb’s four in the period.
The trio helped Southern outscore Broadfording, 23-13, in the quarter to open to a 35-26 edge at halftime. Upole added nine more points in the third, and the Rams led 55-41 entering the fourth, en route to a routine victory.
Broadfording appeared to be a tricky opponent on paper, having toppled No. 1 Mountain Ridge, 55-44, on Jan. 14. Upole and Hebb made sure history wouldn’t repeat itself against Southern, each garnering a team-high 20 points.
Glotfelty joined the duo in double figures with 12 points, Jared Haskiell scored six and Tanner Haskiell added five.
Broadfording was paced by Dawda Sylva, who tallied 25 points, and Garrett Klein, who added 14. No other scorers crossed the four-point threshold for the Washington County squad.
Southern (7-4) is at Notre Dame (West Virginia) tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.
Frankfort 50 Petersburg 34
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort notched a key sectional win on Saturday afternoon, dispatching Petersburg behind a game-high 17 points from Cam Layton.
The victory puts the Falcons at 2-1 in the section.
“Our defense was very solid, which led to some decent offense,” Frankfort head coach Scott Slider said. “That was pretty big for us.”
The first three quarters were a close battle, with the teams tied 12-all after one and Frankfort leading 27-21 and 33-28 after the ensuing two periods. The Falcons made their move in the fourth quarter, outscoring Petersburg, 17-6, to improve to 2-9 on the season. The Vikings fell to 2-14.
Other than Layton, who scored his 17 points on eight field goals, Luke Robinette and Cam Lynch ended in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Bryson Lane wasn’t far behind with an eight-point effort. Lynch pulled down six rebounds to lead Frankfort, and Tyson Spencer added four.
Petersburg was led by Ian Vanmeter with 13 points, followed by Slade Saville with seven and Bumby Vanmeter with four.
In the JV game, Frankfort won 51-38. David Holsinger led the Falcon effort with 20 points. Zalon Barrick topped the Vikings with 12.
Frankfort has a road bout with Moorefield tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m in another sectional matchup. A Falcons win could secure the top seed in the section.
Petersburg is at Keyser (5-8) tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.
Berkeley Springs 60 Keyser 57
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Despite a huge fourth quarter from Mike Schell, Keyser’s comeback bid came up short at Berkeley Springs.
With Keyser down 41-39 entering the decider, Schell scored 12 of his team-high 19 in the period — adding 14 rebounds for a double-double.
However, Gavin Barkley, who finished with a game-high 27, hit two field goals and all four of his free throw attempts in the fourth to help guide Berkeley Springs to a victory. Ty’mir Ross added six of his 16 points in the decider too.
After a 4-1 start, the Golden Tornado have now lost 7 of 8 games.
Other than Schell, Keyser garnered production from Hunter Van Pelt and Noah Broadwater, who each had nine-point outings. Seth Healy added seven points, and Jack Stanislawczyk chipped in six.
Dakota Hamrick (9) and Shawn Lord (8) complimented Barkley and Ross for Berkeley Springs.
In the junior varsity game, Keyser won, 53-33. Patrick Liller led the Tornado charge with 17 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.