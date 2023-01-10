ACCIDENT — No. 1 Mountain Ridge controlled the final three quarters in a 67-44 road win over Northern on Monday night.
“Still need to get better on defense,” Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said. “We gave up too many second shots, too many drives to the basket. Offensively, I was very pleased with the ball movement. We talked about it before the game, they only had seven players. We need to attack the basket and force the issue. We also wanted to run the floor in transition to wear them out. Over the course of the game I feel we did both.”
The Miners (9-1, 3-0 WestMAC) scored at least 15 points in each quarter. The Huskies (6-4, 0-3 WestMAC) tied the game late in the first period but were unable to take the lead at any point.
“We played two quarters very well,” Northern head coach Alisa Miller said. “Offensively, we struggled a bit, especially in the second quarter. We got in foul trouble which hurt. But I thought we played hard, thought we played alright.”
Both teams started the game slow offensively. With 5:45 left Mountain Ridge led 3-2. The teams went back-and-forth with the Miners leading 13-11 late in the first.
The Huskies tied the game at 13 on a pair of free throws by Kaylee Bowser. Mountain Ridge responded with a late jumper by Bayleigh Lamberson to retake the lead in the final seconds. The Miners led the rest of the game.
“For some reason, there’s several girls that were getting open shots and hesitating to pull the trigger,” Duncan said. “As a basketball player, as soon as you hesitate and doubt yourself, you might as well not shoot it. The ball’s not going in, it’s gotta be free flowing. You gotta catch the ball in rhythm and let the shot up. In the first quarter, we were waiting to pull our shots.”
Leading 15-13 heading into the second quarter, Mountain Ridge’s defense opened with several forced turnovers.
“I think stress of the game or a little bit of frustration on our part, especially when you’re not scoring so that frustration sets in,” Miller said.
The Miners recorded four of their eight steals in the second quarter in the period’s first 90 seconds.
“We wanted to make the pace faster than what they wanted to play,” Duncan said. “They’re small, but a lot of times a small team wants to push the pace. We wanted to force them into uncomfortable moments to force them to make plays they weren’t comfortable with. We got a few easy turnovers out of it.”
The turnovers helped the Miners shut out the Huskies in the first four minutes of the quarter. It took until the 3:51 mark for Northern to score when Abby Nelson hit a free throw.
“Not getting shots off, we’re turning the ball over instead of getting shots off,” Miller said. “That killed us and then the fact that Mountain Ridge was getting offensive rebounds and putting them back up.”
Mountain Ridge only allowed five second-quarter points and led 33-18 at halftime. Sydney Snyder scored seven points and went 5 for 6 at the free-throw line.
“She’s been struggling with her shot lately,” Duncan said. “A great shooter gets to the foul line, made a few shots and found her stroke and was able to shoot from there.”
To open the third quarter, the Huskies capitalized on several open shots inside the paint as they scored eight points in the first 3:15 of the second half.
“Defensively, we went to zone,” Miller said. “We were in foul trouble so I didn’t have a choice. Offensively, we relaxed and played our game.”
The Miners responded with a few more steals and blocks to help extend their lead to 48-33 going into the fourth.
Mountain Ridge outscored Northern 19-11 in the final eight minutes.
“I think we had the opportunities, we just didn’t score on them,” Miller said.
The Miners’ Lamberson led all scorers with 19 points while Snyder scored 13. Ava Tringler finished with 10.
“She is key to our success,” Duncan said of Lamberson. “We gotta have her get those touches inside. We gotta have her ability to pass the ball over the defense to our shooters. She’s slowly but surely getting better each game. She was definitely getting the ball to the basket. We have that height advantage, that physical presence inside, gotta take advantage of it.”
Lydia Nelson led the Huskies with 13 points while Bowser scored 11.
“She always plays hard and tough,” Miller said of Bowser. “Playing with four fouls the whole night, she’s a scrapper.”
Northern hosts East Hardy on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Mountain Ridge returns home to play Clear Spring on Friday at 6 p.m.
“They play a very fast pace,” Duncan said of the Blazers. “We gotta take their aggression and look for backdoor opportunities in transition.”
