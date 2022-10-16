CLEAR SPRING — Three different Mountain Ridge players found the back of the net to lead the top-ranked Miners over Clear Spring, 3-0, on Saturday.
"I'm proud of the girls for battling through," Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder said. "We struggled to connect in our passing game. Some of that was Clear Spring's scheme and some was adjusting to the field. We found a way to finish in the end. At this time of the year, you need to find a way to finish."
The win — Mountain Ridge's 10th in a row — pushed the squad to 11-1 ahead of a pair of matchups against teams within the Area Top 5 against No. 3 Allegany (8-1-3) and No. 4 Northern (6-1-4).
A victory or tie in either game would give Mountain Ridge the Western Maryland Athletic Conference title. The Miners are a perfect 6-0 in the conference, and the Campers and Huskies are tied for second at 3-1-2.
Mountain Ridge led 2-0 at halftime against Clear Spring.
Carley Clise put Mountain Ridge on the board after Sydney Snyder took a corner kick pass along the byline. Snyder then found Clise on the far side of the six-yard mark, who put the ball in the back of the net for the Miners' first score with 11:58 on the scoreboard.
CiCi Cooper made it 2-0 after taking another Snyder pass with 3:29 remaining in the half. Snyder took a pass from Reese Rizzo and beat a defender on the outside. After beating another defender, Snyder made her way across the endline before finding Cooper at the penalty kick spot. Cooper took a touch and found the back of the net.
Allie Knieriem finished the scoring on a pass from Rhegan Lamberson with 7:50 left in the contest. Lamberson won a ball outside the penalty area and made her way down the outside of the box, before sending a ball across the front of the goalmouth to Knieriem who was streaking down from her outside striker position.
Bayleigh Lamberson stopped Clear Spring's best scoring opportunity with a diving save and then covering up the shot. Lamberson finished with two saves.
Madison Ebersole, who made 11 stops, kept Clear Spring in the game after stopping two one-on-one scoring chances for the Miners and pushed another shot over the crossbar that came off a direct kick just outside the penalty area.
Mountain Ridge had a 21-3 edge over Clear Spring (14-2 on goal) and a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Mountain Ridge is at Allegany at Greenway Avenue Stadium on Tuesday. The game was originally slated to start at 6 p.m. but will now start at 6:30 p.m.
