FROSTBURG — Jazmin White’s goal with 12:25 left gave top-ranked Mountain Ridge a 2-1 victory over Southern on Tuesday night.
Mountain Ridge entered the half with a 1-0 lead courtesy of a Sydney Snyder unassisted goal with 12:07 left. The junior took a pass from CiCi Cooper at the top right corner of the box, weaved in and out of four Southern defenders before firing a low liner from the top of the arc just inside the right post.
Southern found an equalizer shortly after the start of the second half on an Abby Butina unassisted score. The Miners misplayed a ball in the box, drawing keeper Bayleigh Lamberson off her line, and Butina was able to push the ball across the goalmouth before she could recover.
However, the Miners snatched the lead and the win when White put a ball from Meredith Munday through the goal. White threw the ball in to Munday, who sent a return pass to White. White took a touch and fired on goal from 20 yards out for the go-ahead score.
Mountain Ridge finished with an 18-4 edge in shots (12-2 on goal) and took both of the game’s corner kicks. Rams keeper Bayleigh Hawk made 10 saves, and Lamberson made two stops.
Mountain Ridge (9-1, 5-0 Western Maryland Athletic Conference) hosts Fort Hill (0-7-1) on Monday at 7 p.m. The game is youth night, so any youth player wearing their JCP or AYSO jersey will be admitted for free with a paying adult.
Southern (2-8) is at No. 5 Bishop Walsh (3-4-1) on Monday at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.