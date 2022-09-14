CUMBERLAND — Behind Sydney Snyder’s hat trick, No. 1 Mountain Ridge routed No. 4 Bishop Walsh, 6-0, on Tuesday night.
Snyder, who was the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year, started the scoring with a finish assisted by Carley Clise at the 38:40 mark, and Meredith Munday found the back of the net just 33 seconds later, assisted by Isabella Robison.
Mountain Ridge took a 4-0 lead into intermission after unassisted goals by Snyder and Munday at the 32:43 and 24:41 marks, respectively.
Robison upped the Miners’ advantage to five after placing a Snyder service into the back of the net with 16:38 remaining on the game clock. Snyder completed her hat trick with an unassisted goal with 13:42 left.
Mountain Ridge outshot Bishop Walsh, 29-2, and had a 4-1 advantage in corners. Miners keeper Bayleigh Lamberson made one save in the clean sheet performance, and Bishop Walsh goalie Bailee Greise made 22 stops.
“Ridge controlled the entire game,” Bishop Walsh head coach Whitey Hoppert said. “Great passing, spacing and hustle.”
Mountain Ridge is at Williamsport on Thursday at 7 p.m. Bishop Walsh is at Southern Fulton on Saturday at 4 p.m.
No. 1 Hampshire 7, Keyser 1
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hannah Ault and Della Knight scored two goals apiece, as Hampshire toppled Keyser on Tuesday.
Jaleigh Dixon, Nevaeh Church and Julie Cannon also found the back of the net for the unbeaten Trojans, who was tied with Mountain Ridge for the top spot in Monday’s Area Top 5.
Izzy Blomquist and Ault both assisted on two goals. Isis Shauf, Knight and Cannon also notched assists.
Hampshire (6-0-2) hosts Petersburg on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Allegany 3, Fort Hill 0
CUMBERLAND — Avery Miller scored two goals, leading the Allegany Campers to a 3-0 shutout over Fort Hill Tuesday at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Miller scored her first goal with 5:32 remaining in the first half off an assist from Ella Shade. It was the only goal scored in the first half.
Myia Miller found Avery Miller with 24:12 left in the second half for Avery Miller’s second goal of the game.
Avery Miller picked up an assist on the Campers third goal. She found Avery Wallace with 13:23 left.
Allegany finished with a 18-2 lead in shots on goal. It also had a 10-1 edge in corner kicks. Lindsey Ternent started in goal for Fort Hill and made 15 saves. Shylah Taylor was the Campers goalie and made two saves.
With the win, Allegany improved to 1-0-1 overall and 1-0 in the WestMAC. Fort Hill is now 0-2, both games against WestMAC opponents.
Up next for the both teams is a tournament on Saturday at Greenway Avenue Stadium. The Campers will play Goretti at 9 a.m. and St. James at 12:15 p.m.
The Sentinels will play St. James at 10:30 a.m. and Goretti at 1:45 p.m.
