CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — No. 1 Mountain Ridge dominated the first quarter and cruised to a 55-26 rout of Shalom on Monday night.
The Miners opened to a 21-0 lead after a quarter and 29-15 at halftime. Sydney Snyder scored 16 of her game-high 20 points before the intermission. Mountain Ridge outscored Shalom, 26-11, during the second half to win pulling away.
Snyder added eight rebounds, five assists and four steals to her scoring total. Ava Tringler contributed 10 points, and Reghan Sivic and Bayleigh Lamberson both tallied eight points and five rebounds.
Jaicee Keller topped Shalom with eight points, and Emily Rebok and Addison Adams garnered six points apiece.
Mountain Ridge hosts Preston on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Berlin 46, No. 5 Fort Hill 40
CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill came back from a double-digit deficit to tie the game entering the fourth, but Berlin held off the Sentinels, 46-40, on Monday night.
Berlin held Fort Hill to just one point in the opening period to take a 10-1 lead and took a 22-12 advantage into halftime. The Sentinels won the third quarter, 17-7, to level the score at 29 entering the fourth.
However, four Fort Hill players fouled out, and Berlin hit just enough free throws to drop the Sentinels to 2-3 on the season.
Grace Sechler topped Berlin with a game-high 23 points. Berlin made just 14 of 31 free throws, and Fort Hill sunk 10 of 20.
For Fort Hill, Carly Bennett scored a team-high 16 points to go along with eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Karli O'Neal ended with 10 points, Kayijah George scored four and Alayzia Trimble pulled down a team-best 10 boards.
In the junior varsity game, Berlin won 34-21. Nevaeh Bunbasi led the Sentinels with 14 points. Elisa Barna and Sydney Walker paced Berlin with 12 points each.
Fort Hill hosts Chestnut Ridge on Thursday at 7 p.m.
