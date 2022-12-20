Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches with localized amounts up to six inches possible across the higher ridges. Ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch are possible. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute and holiday travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&