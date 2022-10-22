WILLIAMSPORT — When Williamsport clawed within 13 points early in the fourth quarter, Mountain Ridge quarterback Uma Pua’auli finished off the tug-of-war with one final pull.
The dual-threat senior pulled a handoff out on a trap play up the middle to find a seam; once he got to the second level, there was no stopping him. Sixty-five yards later, he was prancing in the end zone just 56 seconds after the Wildcats’ score.
The touchdown was one of five for Pua’auli, who threw for 198 yards and ran for 141 more, as Mountain Ridge started fast and finished strong to down Williamsport, 42-16, on Friday night.
“Uma is our ace in the hole,” Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson said. “Once he creased it, he was gone, and you could just feel the momentum back on our side at that point.”
The matchup featured a pair of stout squads ranked at the top of their respective counties. Mountain Ridge (8-0) is No. 1 in the Area Top 5, and Williamsport (5-3) is the top public school in the Herald-Mail Washington County poll.
Allegany County won out, and the difference in the game was Mountain Ridge’s 21-0 start, 13-0 finish and the Miners’ dominance in field position.
After Pua’auli’s long touchdown run put Mountain Ridge up 35-16 with 10:58 left, Jaden Rosales and Jacob Tinsley sacked Williamsport QB Corry Nelson to force a three-and-out on the Wildcats’ next series.
David Miller returned the ensuing punt to the Williamsport 31, and a late hit out of bounds made it so the Miners needed just 16 yards to put the game to bed. Connor Guy scored three plays later on a two-yard run to seal the deal with 8:02 remaining.
“Mountain Ridge is a really good football team,” Williamsport head coach Tim Small said. “Physical game, I was proud of the way our kids battled back. Every time we battled back, they answered. That’s what good football teams do.”
Mountain Ridge outgained Williamsport, 418-312, and had an 18-10 edge in first downs. The Miners’ offense had perfect balance, converting nine first downs through the air and nine on the ground.
Mountain Ridge rushed 35 times for 220 yards, while its defense held Williamsport to a paltry negative 14 yards on 24 carries. Jaden Lee rushed for 67 yards on 18 carries and caught three passes for 41 yards.
The Wildcats — who were without the services of their starting quarterback Eli Fleming for the third game in a row — decided to open it up.
Nelson completed 13 of 26 passes for 326 yards, and his top target, Talen Lawhorne, caught six for 194 yards. Cole Rourke also caught three balls for 111 yards, including a 75-yard burst.
“They always say a good rush creates great pass defense,” Patterson said. “We were getting guys there, we just couldn’t finish. He would wheel around, and next thing you know he has an open guy running.”
“Every week you try to put together a game plan that you think bills your strengths against the other team’s weaknesses,” Small said. “Not that they have a weakness against the pass. ... Had some big plays, made some athletic plays. It just wasn’t enough.”
Yet, what isn’t shown in the box score is the hundreds of yards Mountain Ridge gained in the difference between punters. Twice Pua’auli pinned Williamsport inside the 20, with all of his punts spanning at least 40 yards.
Williamsport’s punter, meanwhile, didn’t have the same leg, and the Miners started drives on the Wildcats’ 40 and 49 and their own 45 during the first half.
Williamsport’s average field position was its own 18, with Landon McAlpine booting three kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.
“He’s turned into such a great punter,” Patterson said of Pua’auli. “Such an athlete back there. Everyone thinks he’s going to take off every time, but I think that changes the return. They basically want to keep us hemmed in, and he’s banging the ball over kids’ heads and placing them perfectly.”
With short fields and a well-prepared unit, the Miners scored the game’s first 21 points to lead 21-3 at the half. Pua’auli hooked up with Will Patterson for passing touchdowns of 29 and 37 yards during the first half, and Pua’auli ran in a 15-yard score.
Patterson caught six passes for 85 yards to lead the receiving corps.
Williamsport’s lone points of the first half came from a 24-yard field goal by Cole Kriner with 5:24 left.
The Wildcats started the second half hot, as Nelson evaded a Mountain Ridge rush and connected with Lawhorne for an 83-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage to cut their deficit to 21-9 after a missed extra point.
Mountain Ridge followed with a three-and-out, but Pua’auli booted a 57-yard punt down to the Williamsport 11. When the Miners got the ball back, a short punt started their series on the Wildcats’ 36.
Mountain Ridge picked up nearly 40 yards between its series just from the difference in punters.
Six plays later, Pua’auli scored on a nine-yard run and ran in the two-point conversion for a 29-9 Mountain Ridge lead entering the fourth.
Williamsport embarked on a nine-play, 96-yard drive — the big play a 49-yard pass to Lawhorne on another broken play — and Nelson punched it in on a two-yard QB keeper to make it 29-16 with 11:54 left in the fourth.
That’s as close as the Wildcats got, as Mountain Ridge scored the game’s final 13 points to stay unbeaten heading into a road bout with No. 5 Keyser (5-3), which beat Moorefield, 55-19, Friday night.
The game wasn’t without some fireworks late. On Williamsport’s penultimate series, Williamsport gained 25 yards on a pass, and it was awarded an additional 15 yards for a pass interference on the same play.
The officials met with Patterson on the field, and Small later joined the conference. Yet, the officials stuck to their original call, and the Wildcats gained 40 yards.
“A new rule, you get the yards and you get the 15 yards on top of that here in Washington County,” Ryan Patterson said. “It’s always a wild ride down here. For 30 years since I’ve been a player, and since I’ve been coaching for 23 years.
“He called me out and I told him, ‘You are wrong.’ He said, ‘I’m not wrong, that foul happened during the play.’
“As all pass interferences do.”
Despite the misfortune, Will Patterson ended the Williamsport series by picking off Nelson, the exclamation point on an important road contest as the Miners try to secure the No. 1 seed in the Class 1A playoffs.
Keyser is all that stands between Mountain Ridge and its first unbeaten regular season.
“Super physical up front,” Ryan Patterson said. “A little bit of a rivalry there, our Westernport kids and the Keyser kids know each other well. We’re gonna have to get tough.”
