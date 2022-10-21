FROTSBURG — Clemente diez Leiva and Gavin Clayton scored two goals apiece, and top-ranked Mountain Ridge routed Fort Hill, 8-0, on Thursday night.
Mountain Ridge finishes the regular season with a 12-0-2 record, its first unbeaten regular slate since the Miners went 14-0 in 2014. That year, the then-Class 2A squad from Frostburg was stopped by eventual state champion Oakdale in the West Region championship game.
The Miners were 13-1 entering the playoffs last year, though they had a 12-0 record in the eyes of the state as tournament games don't count towards postseason record.
Against Fort Hill, Mountain Ridge led 4-0 at halftime. Charlie Simpson started the scoring with a tally, assisted by Sam Rose, just 54 seconds into the contest. Leiva scored a little less than three minutes later off an Evan Cook pass.
Cook found the back of the net himself with 26:44 left in the half, and Leiva gave the Miners a four-goal lead entering the intermission by piercing the goalmouth with 25:38 left.
Drew Haberlein struck first for Mountain Ridge during the second half with an unassisted goal with 34:17 left. Sean Strawderman scored with 15:19 remaining.
Clayton found the back of the net twice, first at the 7:58 mark (unassisted) and later with 5:52 remaining (assisted by Eli Cooper).
Mountain Ridge outshot Fort Hill, 22-0, and had an 8-1 edge in corner kicks. Nick O'Donnell made 14 saves for the Sentinels.
The Miners (7-0-1 Western Maryland Athletic Conference) receive a bye to the Class 1A West Region I semifinals in Frostburg next week, awaiting the winner of Fort Hill (1-12 overall, 0-8 WestMAC) and Southern (3-9-1, 2-5-1 WestMAC).
