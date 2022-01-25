KEYSER, W.Va. — For more than 10 minutes on Tuesday night, No. 1 Mountain Ridge held Keyser off the scoreboard.
After Jacob Weinrich hit a 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the first quarter, cutting the Miners' lead to 16-13, the Golden Tornado didn't find the bottom of the net until the 5:47 mark of the third period.
By then, Mountain Ridge's lead had swelled to nearly 20 points. Fueled by their defense, the Miners rolled to a 61-47 victory over Keyser, their fourth straight entry into the win column.
"I thought we played well," Mountain Ridge head coach Dave Hobel said. "All 13 players tried to do what we asked them to do, and that's all you can do. They play hard and they get after it.
"Keyser, they play hard. Coach (John Haines Jr.) has the kids playing hard. Just gotta move on."
Both teams came in with some momentum, with the Miners (11-3) fresh off a trio of WestMAC wins against then-No. 1 Allegany, No. 5 Northern and Fort Hill. Keyser (5-7), meanwhile, ended a five-game losing streak by toppling the Sentinels, 61-51, last Thursday.
And in the opening quarter, that fine form came to fruition. Mountain Ridge sharpshooter Peyton Miller hit each of his first three attempts from beyond the arc, scoring 11 of his game-high 18 points during the first quarter, but Keyser battled to a 16-13 deficit.
"I thought the first quarter we came out, we had a good game-plan, but unfortunately the Miller kid is a flat out shooter," Haines said.
The Miners didn't use an explosive flurry of points, or a barrage of long-range makes to win the game Tuesday. They put Keyser through the grinder, and their 1-3-1 zone gave the Golden Tornado guards fits.
It isn't often a team gets shutout in a quarter in high school basketball, especially not one as solid as Keyser, yet Mountain Ridge achieved the feat, outscoring the Mineral County foe 12-0 in the second to break the game open.
"You can't beat a high school basketball team and not score a point in a quarter," Haines said. "Our guards got a little rattled. They're a little more lengthy than our guards are used to. We just didn't create for them. When you take our guards away, it's hard to set up our offense."
Team after team is finding that out this year: Nathaniel Washington is a problem. The senior guard scored 11 points Tuesday, but more importantly, Keyser had no answer for the length of the Miners' chaser atop their zone.
When the ball ended up in the corner, the Golden Tornado couldn't reverse it without Washington or Amare Kennedy — who had 15 points against his old team, including an athletic one-handed, first-half put-back — jumping the passing lane.
Mountain Ridge's lead stood at 28-13 at intermission, and the Miners' dynamic guard duo combined for 11 of the squad's 17 points in the third to up their margin to 45-26 entering the fourth.
In addition to the three-headed monster of Miller, Kennedy and Washington, Bryce Snyder added eight points and Uma Pua'auli scored six off the bench for the Miners.
If it wasn't for the final two minutes of the game, which seemingly took an eternity to complete, the fourth quarter would've been all but a formality.
Tension bubbled and tempers began to flare as Keyser trimmed a 20-point deficit to 57-47 with 34 seconds to play.
On one side, the Miners removed their starters from the floor with the game in hand, and on the other, the Golden Tornado began pressing with five underclassmen — including leading scorer Noah Broadwater, who had a team-high 15 points — to get back in the game.
With the Mountain Ridge lead lowered, the Miners' starting five returned to the court to put the game to bed.
The Keyser bench was issued a technical foul at one point, and words were exchanged between the coaches. It was an unusual end to an otherwise straightforward contest.
"I have the utmost respect, I did have the utmost respect for coach Hobel," Haines said. "I think he'd do the same thing in my situation. They got a lead, we put in five sophomores. We fought back and got it to 10 points, he elected to put his starters back in, and I think that's more unsportsmanlike than having five sophomores in."
The final sequence did give Patrick Liller a chance to show his head coach what he's made of, and the sophomore scored eight points for the Golden Tornado in the fourth quarter.
"We're here to try to win basketball games," Haines said. "Our team is very competitive. When you see five sophomores out there, and our seniors are sitting over there, that says something about maybe who I should, or not, be playing."
For all the extracurriculars, Tuesday was yet another notch to the No. 1-ranked Mountain Ridge Miners' (11-3) belts. They're at Northern on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Keyser (5-7) will look to bounce back at Berkeley Springs on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
In the junior varsity game, Keyser won 48-38. Liller led the Tornado JVs with 15 points. Shaun Heeter paced the Miners with 14.
