PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Seven Petersburg players scored at least six points, and the No. 1 Vikings pressured No. 4 Hampshire into a 71-41 win on Thursday night.
Petersburg was sharp from the start, building 14-5 first quarter and 31-14 halftime leads. Kennedy Kaposy took care of the scoring in the first with 10 points on five field goals, and Braylee Corbin tallied seven points in the second.
The Vikings furthered their margin with a 21-point third-period outburst, as Mickala Taylor scored seven in the period, to lead 52-30. Brooklynn Rohrbaugh took the torch in the fourth with eight of her 10 points to help Petersburg win by 30.
Kaposy ended with 14 points on seven field goals to join Rohrbaugh in double figures. Taylor and Corbin tallied nine each, Sadie Dayton and Nellie Whetzel garnered eight each, and Mackenzie Kitzmiller chipped in six.
Hampshire — playing in its fourth game without leading scorer Izzy Blomquist, the Trojans were 3-0 in those games before Thursday — were paced by Jaden Kerns and Liz Pryor with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Hannah Ault was third on the squad with nine points.
Hampshire (9-8) faces No. 2 Keyser (11-4) on the road on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Petersburg (14-2) is at Frankfort (10-5) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Calvary 53, Bishop Walsh 27
CRESAPTOWN — Bethany Carrington starred with a triple-double to lead Calvary to a rout of Bishop Walsh on Thursday night.
“We came out with some enthusiasm tonight,” Eagles head coach Shawn Ricker said. “They played hard on both ends of the court, especially the starters, taking pride on the defensive end in the first half.”
Carrington tallied 21 points to lead all scorers and collected 16 rebounds and 10 assists to go along with six steals. Izzy Kendall was second with 16 points, adding five rebounds and five assists.
“The whole team played well, but once again Bethany shined,” Ricker said. “Izzy played shutdown defense, keeping BW’s number one player scoreless in the first half.”
The Eagles shot out to a 21-7 lead and then blanked the Spartans in the second with a perfect 8-0 quarter, pushing ahead 29-7 at intermission. The third quarter was back-and-forth, and subs came in for the fourth to finish out the rout.
Sadie Strawderman made it three Eagles in double figures with 10 points. Emmy Wilson added four points, Rowan Mathews scored two and Natalie Bender pulled down three rebounds.
Autumn Hoppert paced Bishop Walsh with 15 points on six field goals, Bailee Greise scored six, Grace Elliott tallied three and Cassie Hein ended with two.
Calvary (13-4) was at Faith Christian last night. The Eagles are back in action at home against Hancock on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Walsh (4-7) hosts No. 5 Fort Hill (8-5) on Monday at 7 p.m.
