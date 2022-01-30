MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Petersburg came back on multiple occasions, but a last-second Spring Mills bucket forced overtime and the Vikings fell, 74-66, on Saturday afternoon.
Petersburg trailed 55-48 with under three minutes to play, but used a 10-1 burst to lead 58-56 in the final seconds. Braylee Corbin, who scored a team-high 25 points, gave the Vikings the lead with a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left.
However, Olivia Bolduc finished off the glass with her right just as time expired to tie up the action, and Spring Mills dominated the overtime period, 16-8, to pull off the win.
The Vikings trailed 36-22 at the half, but got back in the game thanks to a 21-13 third quarter. Mackenzie Kitzmiller and Sadie Dayton hit threes, and Corbin was perfect 4 for 4 at the line in the third.
Kennedy Kaposy was second on Petersburg with 18 points, followed by Kitzmiller with eight, Mickala Taylor at seven and Dayton at six.
Kilah Dandridge paced the Spring Mills effort with 28 points, Bolduc scored 19, Ashiya Domer and Mya Griffen tallied eight apiece, and Ella Hawkins added seven.
The loss was the first in five games for Petersburg (12-3), who will look to bounce back when it hosts Moorefield (5-9) on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.