PETERSBURG, W.Va. — No. 1 Petersburg's defense limited Berkeley Springs to just eight points in the first half to roll to a 60-26 win, the Vikings' fourth straight.
Petersburg (12-1) set the tone early, and Kennedy Kaposy and Mackenzie Kitzmiller each tallied six first-quarter points to guide the Vikings to a 17-3 lead after one. Kitzmiller and Kaposy finished with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Berkeley Springs found the cup more often in the second quarter, but not much more, as Petersburg held the Indians to just five points in the period to lead 28-8 at the intermission.
The third quarter was the Braylee Corbin show, as Corbin sunk five field goals and both of her free-throw attempts for a 12-point period. Petersburg led 49-19 after three, en route to a 34-point rout.
Corbin was the Vikings' leading scorer with 14 points. Mickala Taylor scored seven of her nine points in the third quarter. Sadie Dayton finished with five points and Addy Kitzmiller added four.
For Berkeley Springs, Sara Veara and Annie Viscoe were the high scorers at eight points apiece. Emma Widmyer tallied three points, and a trio of scorers finished with two.
Petersburg is at Spring Mills on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Calvary 44, Heritage 42
HAGERSTOWN — Bethany Carrington nearly notched a 20-20 game, and Calvary rebounded with a 44-42 victory over Heritage Academy on Tuesday evening.
Carrington scored a game-high 19 points with 21 rebounds, adding five assists and three steals to help up the Eagles' record to 10-4 and 5-3 in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference.
"This was a big game in our conference and we needed a win," Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. "Once again, Bethany was amazing.
"She was not the only player who showed up. ... It was a great team win."
All four quarters were as tight as can be. Calvary led 10-8 after one and 23-19 at the half. Heritage took a 31-30 lead entering the fourth, and the Eagles needed a team effort to notch double-digit wins for the season, and it got one.
Carrington scored six points in the fourth, Emmy Wilson garnered thee and Izzy Kendall buried a crucial 3-pointer to give Calvary a two-point edge. Heritage had one final chance with six seconds left, but the attempt came up short.
Sadie Strawderman finished with 10 points on four field goals, making 2 of 2 free throws. Kendall scored eight, hitting a pair of 3s along the way. Wilson tallied five points, seven rebounds and six assists. Sydney Weeks scored two with five boards.
For Heritage, Jillian Crowder and Allison Robinson scored in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Kendall Eckardt wasn't far off with nine, and Payton Cline added four.
Calvary hosts Cumberland Valley (5-2 MDCC) on Friday at 5 p.m.
