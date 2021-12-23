PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Moorefield hung tough in its first meeting with No. 1 Petersburg but had no such luck the second time, as the Vikings rolled, 61-27, on Wednesday night.
Braylee Corbin had the hot hand for Petersburg early, tallying nine of her 17 points in the opening quarter to help the Vikings build a 19-4 lead.
Corbin had 13 by halftime and Kennedy Kaposy chipped in 10, as Petersburg led 33-13. Kaposy finished with a game-high 20, doing most of her damage in the third quarter when she scored 10 points.
The Vikings outscored Moorefield, 28-14, during the second half to win pulling away.
Mackenzie Kitzmiller and Mickala Taylor added eight points apiece for Petersburg. Sadie Dayton tallied four, and Nellie Whetzel and Abby Alt each finished with two.
McKenna Crites was the Moorefield high scorer at eight points, followed by Kaleigh Hunt with five and Amber Williams and Sadie Crites, who both scored four points.
Moorefield (2-3) is at Lewis County on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Petersburg (8-0) is at Hedgesville on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Hedgesville Mixer.
Goretti 56 Mountain Ridge 29
HAGERSTOWN — No. 5 Mountain Ridge started slow and never recovered, falling to St. Maria Goretti on the road on Wednesday night.
Goretti opened up a 17-2 lead after the first quarter, led by Bri Clever’s seven points and Aliyah Jean-Jacques’ six. The Miners played a better second quarter; still, Goretti took a 28-9 lead into the intermission.
Mountain Ridge guard Eliza Duncan scored six points after halftime, and Rhegan Lamberson and Sydney Snyder added four, but Goretti further extended its lead to win by 27.
The Miners didn’t help themselves, shooting a paltry 6 of 22 from the foul line. Snyder led Mountain Ridge with eight points, Lamberson added seven and Duncan scored six.
Goretti was paced by Jean-Jacques and her game-high 14 points, followed by Clever and Amiyah Fulton with 10, and Danica Bennett at nine.
Mountain Ridge (2-4) faces Catoctin at home in its holiday tournament on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
