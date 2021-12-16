PETERSBURG, W.Va. — With Kennedy Kaposy and Braylee Corbin leading the charge, No. 1 Petersburg beat Hedgesville, 58-43, at home Wednesday night.
Kaposy scored 19 points and Corbin had 18 for the undefeated Vikings, now 6-0.
Kaposy scored 13 of her total in the Vikings’ 17-point second quarter and she finished with six baskets including one 3-pointer. She was perfect in six trips to the foul line. Corbin scored eight each in the first and fourth quarters with a lone basket in the third. She was also perfect at the line in four attempts.
MacKenzie Kitzmiller just missed double figures with nine points.
Petersburg started quickly, leading 20-10 after one and held a 20-point, 37-17 lead at halftime.
Hedgesville’s Ziahya Lomax led the team with 17 points and Kelly Ours added 13.
The Vikings hosted East Hardy last night and the Eagles host Allegany tonight
