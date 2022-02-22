PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Five Petersburg scorers tallied at least four points in the first half, and the No. 1-ranked Vikings crushed Moorefield, 54-30, in sectional play on Tuesday night.
Petersburg, who advanced to the Class AA, Region 2, Section I Championship game against No. 3 Frankfort, blew the game open in the second quarter. The Vikings led 15-6 after one, but they galloped to a 31-8 halftime edge behind a 16-2 second period.
Mickala Taylor tallied 12 of her 15 points prior to the intermission, hitting a 3-pointer in each of the first two quarters. Nellie Whetzel scored five points in the first half, and Mackenzie Kitzmiller, Kennedy Kaposy and Braylee Corbin chipped in four each.
Corbin struck fire in the third, hitting five field goals for 10 points, en route to a game-high 16 points. Moorefield played a more competitive second half, limiting the Vikings’ margin to 23-22, but it was too little too late.
Kaposy finished the night with eight points, followed by Whetzel with seven, Kitzmiller with four, and Sadie Dayton and Brooklynn Rohrbaugh with two each.
Moorefield was paced on offense by McKenna Crites, who scored eight points, Amber Williams accounted for six and Jaden Cullers chipped in four.
Petersburg made 22 field goals — three from beyond the arc — and 7 of 15 free throws for its 54-point total. Moorefield sunk 10 field goals and 10 of 24 free throws for 30 points.
Petersburg (18-4) faces Frankfort (14-6) at Moorefield tomorrow at 7 p.m. for the section title. The teams split their two previous meetings — the Vikings won 57-51 at home on Jan. 11, and the Falcons got their revenge 44-37 at their place on Feb. 8.
In last season’s section championship game, Petersburg toppled Frankfort, 64-47.
Both teams, win or lose, advance to co-region finals next week.
