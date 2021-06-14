LAVALE — In the Allegany Campers’ latest stop along their state title quest, they made quick work of McDonough in the quarterfinals on Monday.
No. 2 Allegany plated 20 runs in the opening three innings, and Kyra Pittman retired the Rams in order all three of her innings in the circle.
It wasn’t a particularly gratifying result for either side as the Campers boasted a noticeable talent advantage, but they took care of business, routing McDonough, 20-2, to move on to the Final Four.
“I like the way our kids just went about it,” Allegany head coach Brian Miller said. “We had a feeling it could turn out this way, but we prepared like we do every game. I know it will not be this easy Wednesday, we’re well aware of that, but we like our chances. Let’s just see what happens.”
If you closed your eyes and randomly placed a finger on the scorecard, chances are you’d pick out a Camper who had a great evening against No. 7 McDonough (4-11), the South Region II champions.
Six Allegany (11-0) hitters tallied two base knocks and nine scored at least once — the only starter who didn’t cross home plate, Samara Funk, was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. With an eight-spot in the first, highlighted by a Pittman two-run no-doubter, and 11 in the third, a Camper triumph was never in question.
The third-inning onslaught started with Allegany’s first 11 batters reaching base safely.
Meanwhile, Pittman fanned eight of the nine Rams she faced, tossing three perfect innings. The only ball put in play was a bunt that made it all of two feet, which catcher Riley Gallagher picked up and tagged the runner before she left the box.
Pittman recorded a rare immaculate inning in her third and final frame, striking out the side on nine pitches.
“We were struggling and their pitcher was phenomenal. She’s probably the best we’ve ever seen,” McDonough head coach James Guntow said. “Coming in with an inexperienced group against a girl like that, it’s hard.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if this team wins a state championship. I’d be extremely surprised if they don’t. We’re just happy to not get no-hit.”
The squad from Pomfret (Charles County) recorded back-to-back hits in the fourth on singles by Madison McClure and Casey Farren, the latter’s knock plated McDonough’s two runs.
The tallies came off Campers reliever Savannah Roach, who was making her first appearance of the season. Afterward, she found her groove in the circle, striking out four of the last five hitters to secure the win.
In what would otherwise be throwaway innings, Allegany utilized the frames to get a sophomore and future pitching option playoff experience.
“She hadn’t pitched this year,” Miller said. “We work her some in practice, but she did terrific. She went out there and pitched confidently, so I was really happy for her. It just gives Kyra a couple innings (rest). I don’t know if that will help her much, but I think it will help her a little.”
Allegany’s dominance at the plate was topped by Pittman’s four-RBI performance. Kelsey O’Neal garnered two hits, one a double, and drove in three runs.
Gallagher finished with two singles, a steal and two RBIs; Ryland Kienhofer drove in one run on a pair of singles; and Katie Sterne went 2 for 3 with a double, two walks, a ribbie, four runs and a steal from the top of the line-up.
Skyler Porter drove in three runs on a two-run double in the third and a SAC fly. MacKenzie Lambert had an RBI single and drew a bases-loaded walk, and Roach tallied a pinch-hit single.
Though the Campers played pedal to the metal to build their edge, once the game was in hand, the coaching staff and umpires made a concerted effort to not run up the score.
The courtesy by all involved was a masterclass in how to handle a lopsided contest.
“I have much respect for all these coaches,” Miller said. “Being my first year, I know the time and effort these coaches put into this sport. I respect everybody we play. I really do. They put a lot of their own time in it, coaching and taking care of the field.”
Allegany’s competition will ramp up tomorrow, with third-seeded Cambridge-South Dorchester (11-1) coming to town for the state semifinals at LaVale Lions Park at 4 p.m.
The Dorchester County side beat No. 6 Fairmont Heights, 17-0, on Monday and are led by a dominant pitcher of their own. Madison Pleasants, committed to play softball at Division I Marist, struck out 16 in the Vikings’ regional final game against North Dorchester.
A win would get the Campers back to the championship game for the first time since 2017.
“We’ve been out seeing everybody,” Miller said. “Cambridge is good, they’ve got a really good pitcher. We still like our chances, but that girl they have, Madison Pleasants, she’s good. We’ll have to be ready for Wednesday night, and I think we have a good shot.”
