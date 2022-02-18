CUMBERLAND — Chazz Imes scored a game-high 21 points as No. 2 Allegany closed the game on a 12-4 run to come from behind and beat Northern, 62-48, on Thursday evening.
The Campers knocked down eight 3-pointers, with Imes netting half as he had six field goals and shot a perfect 5 for 5 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed a team-best three steals. Solomon Green tacked on 10 points with three assists and a pair of steals. Cayden Bratton dished out a team-high seven helpers.
Caiden Chorpenning and Owen Seifarth both fell just shy of double-doubles, as Chorpenning was second on the team in scoring with 14 points to go along with a team-high nine rebounds and four assists. Seifarth tallied nine points and seven boards.
The Huskies were led by Ethan Sebold’S 16 points, while Tyler Yoder tacked on 15 and Kellen Hinebaugh had 10.
Northern led at the conclusion of the first two quarters, 17-12 and 28-25, before the Campers flipped the score for a 43-36 advantage heading into the fourth. Allegany led 50-44 with about four minutes to play before closing out the game on the 12-4 run.
Allegany won the junior varsity game, 74-41, behind Isaiah Fields’ game-high 26 points. David Smith added 17 and Grant Nies had 15. Northern was led by Luke Ross with 13 points.
The Campers (14-4) traveled to Keyser on Friday night. They close out the regular season on Monday at home against Boonsboro. Northern finishes the regular season at 11-11 and will host a first-round regional playoff game late next week against Fort Hill.
No. 4 Hampshire 49, Trinity 39
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Jenson Fields recorded a game-high 20 points as Hampshire clamped down on defense during the middle quarters, leading the No. 4 Trojans past Trinity Christian on Thursday night.
Fields made seven shots from the floor, including a game-best five 3-pointers, and was 1 of 2 from the foul line. Easton Shanholtz also finished in double figures for the Trojans, making six buckets, including a 3-pointer, and 1 of 3 foul shots.
Trinity led 16-8 at the end of one, but Hampshire won the second 15-6 to take a 23-22 lead into the break. The Trojans allowed just four points in the third while scoring 14 to hold a 37-26 advantage heading into the fourth.
Trinity was led by Jaylon Hill with 10 points. Jaiden Dobbs and Chayce Adams added 10 each.
Hampshire (10-9) traveled to Frankfort on Friday and will host No. 5 Fort Hill on Monday.
