CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh battled for as long as it could, but Allegany eventually proved to be too much.
The Campers lead stood at 1-0 at halftime, yet Caedon Wallace, Michael Cannon and Jace Patton found the back of the net in the second half to cement Allegany’s 4-1 victory at Greenway Avenue Stadium on Tuesday.
Despite the victory, Allegany head coach Blake Geatz expressed frustration with a late defensive lapse that resulted in Cam Hein scoring with 7:08 left to erase the Campers’ clean sheet.
“It’s a good win because it’s a city win,” Geatz said, “but when you go down the road here as we get to the end of October, they’ve got to hold themselves to a higher standard.
“I don’t think they realize how good they are. In my opinion, that team should not score on us. Being a defender myself, that’s what drives me nuts. ... That just shows me a momentary lack of focus and lack of that killer instinct.”
The win improved Allegany to 9-1-1 overall and 3-0 in city play. Bishop Walsh dropped to 7-6-3 and 2-1 in the city.
Given the Allegany coach’s response to the contest Tuesday, it should come as no surprise that Bishop Walsh head coach Ryan Dunn was pleased with his team’s effort in a loss.
The Spartans started the season 7-1-1 but are 0-5-2 in their last seven. A competitive result against No. 2 Allegany, which has allowed goals against just three teams all season, was a step in a right direction.
“I was proud of our togetherness, our defensive solidity was better than it has been in the past,” Dunn said. “They put a couple goals in, we have to go forward a little bit more, and that changes the game. But I’m overall pretty proud.”
Bishop Walsh was the more physical team early in the second half, and the Spartans nearly found an equalizer when a Matt Russo through ball to Hein was just kicked away by an Alco defender.
Hein raised his arms to pump up the Spartans, but Allegany would quickly put a stop to the momentum.
Andrew Watkins slotted a low shot from the left side of the box across the front of the goal, and Bishop Walsh keeper Matthew Eanes made a diving stop. However, Wallace was in perfect position on the weak side for a tap-in goal with 34:49 left. The score was Wallace’s second of the night.
Moments later, Blake Powell sliced a cross with his left foot to an unmarked Wallace, but Eanes came up with the save.
However, Allegany would eventually break through again. Wallace and a Bishop Walsh defender got tangled up in the box, and the Spartans wanted a foul. A whistle never came, and Wallace fed Cannon on the left side of the box, who sent a low ball past Eanes for a 3-0 Alco lead with 26:31 remaining.
The contest appeared headed for a clean sheet finish, but the Spartans didn’t relent. Allegany failed to clear a ball late, and Hein chipped a shot into the right corner of the goal with 7:08 remaining.
Allegany put its foot back on the pedal after the lapse, and Patton slotted a hard, low shot from the right side of the box into the goal, assisted by Andrew Watkins, with 2:07 left.
The quick response exemplified the energy Geatz wants to see the Campers play with for a full 80 minutes.
“One thing we talk about is setting the tempo early, and then you have to elevate it,” Geatz said. “What they’ve been doing all season is they’ve been setting the tempo and then coast.
“We saw that a little today. Then when they got back in the game, they were like, ‘Oh, we should probably kick it up a notch here.’”
Wallace gave the Campers a lead just 3:06 into the action. Macello Kitchen made a run down the right side of the Bishop Walsh defense, and he sent a low centering ball to Wallace right in front of the Spartans’ goal.
The junior redirected the service into the right corner wide of Eanes for the half’s lone score.
The Campers had a 9-0 edge in shots on goal and 5-1 in corner kicks before the intermission. On one of those corner kicks with 13 minutes left, the left foot of Liam Mowbray connected with Wallace’s head in the center of the box, but a Bishop Walsh defender blocked the scoring try.
While Bishop Walsh didn’t get a good look on goal until the second half, its defense stayed in it. The Spartans’ backline baited Allegany into three offsides during the opening 40 minutes.
“We want to play a high line. It’s important to what we try to do,” Dunn said. “Try to be up on their strikers before they receive the ball. I think we could still do it a little better. They were still getting too much space, but I was happy with the way they were organized.”
By the time of the final whistle, Allegany built a 19-1 advantage in shots on goal and had 12 more corner kicks (14-2). Eanes made 15 saves for Bishop Walsh.
Up next, Allegany (5-1-1 Western Maryland Athletic Conference) hosts Northern (3-8-1, 2-3-1 WestMAC) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The Campers close out the regular season at Bishop Walsh on Saturday.
An Allegany win or a tie on Saturday will give the Campers the city title.
“I would like to come away with a win and to come away with a clean sheet,” Geatz said of what Allegany’s goal is for the rematch against Bishop Walsh. “That is very much a team that will hang with anyone in this area if you allow them to.
“Going into their place, it’s on a Saturday morning, it’s probably going to be freezing cold on their grass field. I think they’re going to use that to their advantage. We just have to come ready to go.”
