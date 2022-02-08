CLEAR SPRING — Chazz Imes scored a game-high 20 points, Owen Seifarth added a double-double and Caiden Chorpenning, who also recorded a double-double, knocked down two free throws for insurance as Allegany held off Clear Spring, 56-54, on Monday night.
Imes’ game-high tally came on nine field goals, including both of Allegany’s 3-pointers, and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.
Seifarth and Chorpenning tacked on 10 points apiece, with Seifarth grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds to go along with a trio of assists. Chorpenning added 12 rebounds and three assists.
The Campers, who played their fifth game in 10 days, led by two with less than seven seconds left when Chorpenning knocked down a pair of freebies at the line for a four-point lead, 56-52. The Blazers knocked down a shot at the buzzer to put the score at its final.
Allegany led by one, 13-12, after the first quarter, but Clear Spring knotted things at 23-all at halftime. The Campers held a six-point advantage, 39-33, heading into the fourth.
Zach Michael added seven rebounds and five assists, while Solomon Green had a team-high three steals.
The Blazers were led by Jakob Hull’s 15 points. Kannon Shives added 13 and JJ McCauley had 11.
The Campers won the junior varsity game in a rout, 67-39. Isaiah Fields led the way for Alco with 19 points, while Blake Powell added 13 and Andrew Highland had 10. David Smith finished with nine points and Grant Nies had eight. For Clear Spring, Clayton Knobe had nine points.
Allegany (11-4) puts its three-game win streak on the line at home on Friday against No. 5 Fort Hill.
No. 3 Southern 73 Frankfort 48
OAKLAND — No. 3 Southern recorded a much-needed win on Monday night, bouncing back with a dominant triumph over Frankfort.
The Rams set the tone from the outset, scoring 23 first-quarter points — 11 of which came via Ethan Glotfelty, who made three 3-pointers in the period. Isaac Upole garnered 10 points in the opening eight minutes.
Gabe Hebb garnered seven points in the second, Upole and Jared Haskiell chipped in six, and Glotfelty poured in five more to lead Southern to a 44-22 lead at the break.
The Rams scored 21 more points as a squad in the third, as six different players made a field goal in the period. Jared Haskiell accounted for two of them — both 3-pointers.
Cam Layton and Landon Kinser led a small Frankfort fourth-quarter comeback with nine and six points, respectively, but the Rams’ lead was insurmountable.
Upole garnered a game-high 20 points, Glotfelty tallied 18, Hebb scored 11, Haskiell added nine and Moon chipped in six to lead Southern.
Layton paced Frankfort with a team-high 19 points. Cam Lynch joined him in double figures with 11.
Southern (8-6) hosted Broadfording last night. The Rams host Garrett County rival Northern (8-9) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Frankfort (2-12) hosts Pendleton County this evening at 7:30 p.m.
