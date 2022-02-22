CUMBERLAND — No. 2 Allegany never trailed, but Boonsboro gave the Campers a late scare on Monday night.
Allegany saw a 56-41 lead early in the fourth quarter evaporate to just two points with 1:02 to play after an 18-5 Warrior run. However, Boonsboro made a costly turnover, and Caiden Chorpenning hit the dagger and pulled down a crucial rebound to secure the win.
It wasn't perfect, but behind 20 points from Chorpenning and a monster first half from Chazz Imes, Allegany closed out the regular season with a 66-62 victory over Boonsboro — its eighth in a row.
"I knew it was gonna come down to be a close game," Campers head coach Tedd Eirich said. "Boonsboro's the No. 1 team on the other side of this region, I've seen them play and I just knew they were going to be good. They're a senior-dominated team."
Allegany (16-4) blew the game open to take a double-digit edge out of halftime, and it did it by dominating Boonsboro (12-6) in the paint.
First, Owen Seifarth — who finished with nine points and 13 rebounds — hit a trio of buckets early in the third quarter, and Zach Michael followed with seven quick points of his own to give the Campers a 51-41 lead after three.
Allegany out-rebounded Boonsboro, 23-12, after intermission and 38-23 for the game.
"The second half, we came out and dominated the boards a little bit better," Eirich said. "When we do that and get on the offensive glass, obviously it makes you a better team when you're getting those second shots."
Michael drew a charge on Bryson Bwana, giving Boonsboro's 20-point scorer four fouls, on the Warriors' first possession of the fourth. Michael, who scored 12 points and pulled down eight rebounds, then went on a personal 5-0 run to put the Campers ahead by 15.
"That was one of Zach's better games tonight," Eirich said. "He was just a big body in there that they really didn't have anybody to match up with. Zach gave us a really great boost in the second half."
With its backs against the wall, Boonsboro didn't fade. Justin Osmond torched the Campers in transition, repeatedly getting to the rim after Allegany was slow to get back on the defense.
Osmond garnered 14 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter alone, and — along with Bwana, who made 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch — he sparked a 13-point run that pulled Boonsboro to within 61-59 with a minute remaining.
"We weren't playing any defense," Eirich said. "I can't count on my hands and my toes how many times we allowed them to penetrate in the paint. We didn't have our butts down, playing defense. It was awful.
"The way we play defense and needing to pick people up at half-court, we were not doing that. We were allowing them to get a full head of steam. It's ridiculous, with how much emphasis we put on defense, to allow that to happen."
Yet, as quickly as Boonsboro got back in the game, it let it slip away. First, the Warriors fouled Imes on the press to put the junior on the line for a one-and-one.
Imes split the tries, but a Boonsboro defender dribbled the ensuing rebound out of bounds. Allegany made the squad pay, as Chorpenning ended a long, methodical possession with a mid-range flush for a 64-59 edge.
Boonsboro had one final chance after cutting the deficit to three with 15.3 seconds left and the ball, but Osmond elected to drive the paint instead of going for the tie, and his runner was off the mark.
In the first half, which Allegany exited leading 30-27, it was the Chazz Imes Show. Imes hit each of his first four jumpers — three of which were from beyond the arc. His final trey put the Campers up 22-13 just seconds into the second quarter.
Other than Chorpenning, who contributed nine points before halftime, Imes was one of the few Campers hot from the field, tallying 16 of their 30 first-half points.
"He was the only one that was scoring (in the first half)," Eirich said of his guard, who also dished out four assists and tallied a team-high two steals. "Nobody else was really making a whole lot, and we weren't rebounding really well. ... He did a really nice job of getting us that lead."
Cayden Bratton led Allegany with five assists. As a team, the Campers assisted on 15 of their 22 field goals and committed 10 turnovers.
Both teams were serviceable at the line: Boonsboro hit 15 of 20, led by Osmond's 5 for 6 night, and Allegany sunk 16 of 24.
In the junior varsity game, Allegany won 45-34 led by Isaiah Fields' 15 points. Zach Kidd topped Boonsboro with eight.
Up next, Allegany, seeded No. 2 in the Maryland Class 1A West playoffs, hosts No. 3 Southern in the semifinals on Monday at 6 p.m. The Campers defeated the Rams in their two regular-season meetings, 57-54 at home and 78-54 in Oakland.
Despite Allegany's sweep over Southern, Eirich emphasized that any team can go home at any time. With how Jekyll and Hyde his squad was at times against Boonsboro, the Campers' coach hopes the good shows up more than the bad come playoff time.
"You throw the records out the window, it doesn't matter what happened in the regular season," he said. "I know what kind of team they are. I know how strong they are. They're a senior-dominated team. They're well-coached, and if we don't come and play our best, we could go down.
"The playoffs are one and done. If you don't go out and give your best every night you're going to go home. I hope our kids aren't in any hurry to end the season."
