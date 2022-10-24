CUMBERLAND — No. 2 Allegany scored three second-half goals to break open the game at Brother Stephen F. Paul Stadium on Saturday for a 5-1 win over Bishop Walsh.
Blake Powell opened the scoring in the first half at 21:41 on an assist by Mason Salvadge. Allegany made it 2-0 at 14:30 on a goal by Andrew Watkins off an assist by Liam Mowbray.
Bishop Walsh got on the board when Cam Hein scored on an assist by Kanon Burkett at 9:30.
Allegany’s first goal in the second half came at 25:14 on an unassisted goal by Powell. Bryce Madden scored on an assist by Salvadge at 16:41. Caedon Wallace ended the scoring at 1:55 on a rebound goal off the Spartans’ keeper.
Matthew Eanes had seven saves in goal on 12 Allegany shots on goal. Ryder Bernard had two saves on three BW shots on goal. Allegany led in corner kicks 5-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.