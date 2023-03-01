CUMBERLAND — After a slow start to the game, No. 2 seed Allegany pulled away for good in the second quarter in a 71-33 win over third-seeded Northern in the Maryland Class 1A West Region I semifinal on Tuesday night.
The Campers (17-6) dominated the final three quarters, especially defensively.
“It was a long stretch between our last game and today,” Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich said. “We had a great week of practice, we worked as hard as we’ve worked all year. When your offense isn’t clicking right away and you’re playing good defense, that helps things out a lot.”
The Huskies (12-11) kept it close in the beginning, but were unable to find any momentum.
“We just could not score at all, it gave way too many opportunities to them,” Northern head coach Ron Opel said. “If we didn’t have 30 turnovers, I’d be surprised. That was the ball game right there, turnovers, can’t score and the rebounds when we couldn’t secure all led to points on their end.”
After a slow start offensively by both teams, Allegany took a 6-4 lead on a pair of Dylan Shaffer free throws.
“We had a game plan that was unlike we've played all year long,” Opel said. “We had 10 days off to prep for this and that’s what we did. We had that defensive game plan in place and executed it. Credit to them, they started to find the holes in the second quarter.”
With 4:46 left, Caiden Chorpenning got physically ill on the court, causing a delay.
Chorpenning quickly returned to the game, scoring five points in the first quarter. He finished as the game’s leading scorer with 21 points. He also had four steals and three assists.
“Considering Caiden was sick during the game, to play like that, he sorta put that aside and focused on it,” Eirich said.
Alco struggled to shoot in the first quarter, shooting 3 for 12 from inside the arc while the Huskies shot 3 for 6 in the quarter.
“They were running a 1-2-2 zone, something we haven’t seen a whole lot of this year,” Eirich said. “We had a plan to run against it. I thought our shots were good, it just took a little bit to start making shots.”
The difference in the quarter was turnovers. Northern committed nine while the Campers had zero.
“I have no idea how many we had, once we get the stats back I’ll know,” Opel said. “Just about all of them led to points.”
The Huskies struggled with turnovers throughout the game, finishing with 25 compared to Allegany's 10.
Allegany forced five steals in the final three minutes that helped them score the final six points of the quarter.
“It’s always important for our defense,” Eirich said. “We got a bunch of little guys running around playing their butts off. They get the steal and some easy buckets. It sorta gets us going sometimes.”
Up 14-8 after one quarter, the Campers defense dominated the next two quarters. The Huskies did not make a field goal until there was 1:08 left on a Easton Rhoten 3-pointer.
Chorpenning led Alco in the quarter with eight points while Chazz Imes scored six.
The Campers outscored Northern 17-5 in the quarter and led 31-13 at halftime. Cayden Bratton ended the first half with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
“It’s our lack of being able to handle the ball,” Opel said. “You turn the ball over two or three times, leads to a couple baskets. That’s just kinda disaster energy right there.”
At halftime, Chorpenning led all scorers with 13 points while Imes had nine. No Husky had more than three points.
The third quarter was similar to the second for both teams. It took until the 2:45 mark for Northern to make a field goal when Alex Knauff hit a layup.
“I thought we did a great job of boxing out,” Eirich said. “Even on the offensive end, that was the best we did all year on the offensive glass. We were talking on defense and getting in passing lanes. I thought we were playing as well as we could on defense.”
Chorpenning led Allegany with eight points in the quarter. The Campers outscored the Huskies 19-9 in the third quarter and led 50-22 at the end of it.
Allegany inserted some backups in the fourth. Landon Minke and Eli Imes each made a 3-pointer while Lucas Bahrenburg added a layup.
“Those sophomores have been helping us out all year,” Eirich said. “It’s nice to get our bench in and get our sophomores in. It’s something to look forward to in the future.”
Shaffer scored 14 points with three assists and two steals.
“Dylan gets better each game he comes out,” Eirich said. “We’re just happy to see him progress like he has been.”
Rhoten and Ethan Sebold each scored eight points for Northern.
“They’re both seniors that have been coming up strong for us all year,” Opel said. “Very proud of their efforts all season long. I’d expect nothing less for them to be our leading scorers tonight.”
Up next for Allegany is the rubber match against No. 1 seed Fort Hill on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Class 1A West Region I title game. The Campers won the first meeting on top of Haystack Mountain 73-60 before the Sentinels won 76-47 in South Cumberland.
