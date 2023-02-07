CUMBERLAND — Allegany again built an early lead against Clear Spring; this time around, the Campers made it last.
Just nine days after falling to the Blazers, 65-60, in Washington County, Allegany returned the favor and then some, ending the first half on a 30-1 run in a statement win on Monday.
The relentless second-ranked Campers played from the first whistle to the last, racking up 25 steals with its full-court press in a 74-25 pummeling of Clear Spring atop Haystack Mountain.
“I was nervous coming into the game after we played horrendous down at Clear Spring, and I was just glad to see that we immediately got up and played defense,” Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich said.
“We were just all over the place. Our kids were scrambling. We were hustling. I was thrilled to death to see how hard we were playing. That’s the difference. When our kids play hard, we have a chance to beat anybody. When we play lackadaisical, we could lose to anybody.”
Allegany (15-4) entered Monday night in search of some momentum after dropping three of its past four games following a 13-1 start to the season. The Campers had also lost two straight against teams from neighboring Washington County — both on the road.
Clear Spring’s Dillon Albowicz torched Alco for 29 points in the teams’ first meeting to help the Blazers overcome a 25-13 hole. He never had the chance Monday.
The Campers ended the opening quarter on an 8-0 run to lead 18-6 after the period, and they scored the first 21 of the ensuing frame as part of an outburst that topped out at 30-1.
During that onslaught — Allegany entered halftime ahead 40-7 — most Clear Spring possessions ended without a shot attempt, as the Campers’ full-court man-to-man defense generated turnovers and transition points with regularity.
Chazz Imes headed the scoring with 20 points, adding six rebounds and three assists. Dylan Shaffer scored 14 points with nine rebounds, Isaiah Fields tallied 11 points and two assists, and Caiden Chorpenning pulled down a team-high 10 boards.
The Campers held Albowicz to just four points.
Albowicz was part of a mass substitution Clear Spring made midway through the second quarter. Trailing 25-6 at the time, the Blazers subbed out all five starters for the remainder of the half.
It didn’t pay dividends on the scoreboard — Allegany led 64-20 after three periods, eventually winning by 49 — but the message by Clear Spring head coach John Hutzell was heard loud and clear.
“Absolutely terrible on our end, we should’ve stayed home,” Hutzell said. “We didn’t even get off the bus. I imagine we had 40 to 42 turnovers, didn’t take care of the ball. No heart, no pride, no effort. We just didn’t show up, it’s that simple.
“Allegany played phenomenal, they played well, they played hard. Well-coached obviously. We just didn’t come to play.”
Hutzell, a 1996 graduate of Allegany High School, played for Toby Eirich — now a varsity assistant — at Campobello. Current Campers head man Tedd Eirich was an assistant.
While Hutzell edged his mentors in Washington County, they made the necessary adjustments in the rematch.
The most notable tweak came on the defensive end, as the Campers turned up the pressure. The change resulted in three Allegany players having five steals in David Smith, Fields and Shaffer. Blake Powell, Chorpenning and Imes tallied three apiece.
“We went a little more full-court instead of half court,” Eirich said. “I think our kids love playing full court. When we came in halftime and said we were going half court man, a couple of them got mad, which you want to see.
“You want kids that are gonna play full court and play hard. It’s fun to coach kids like that.”
Allegany also shared the ball well, with three players dishing out three assists (Powell, Chorpenning and Shaffer) and two recording a pair (Fields and Cayden Bratton).
Powell sunk a pair of 3-pointers during the first quarter as part of his eight points, matching Bratton’s offensive output. Smith finished with seven.
Allegany scarcely needed to operate out of the half court offensively.
“For us to get back and pass the ball to open spots or people and shoot layups and run that fast break, it was good to watch us play the way we’re capable of playing,” Eirich said.
Clear Spring’s Messiah Gill had 16 points against Allegany on Jan. 28, but he was held to four on Monday.
Hutson Trobaugh, who tossed a gem against Allegany in the Class 1A baseball state semifinals a year ago at McCurdy Field en route to a state title, led the Blazers with eight points.
“We won at home 65-60 and we thought that was good enough,” Hutzell said. “I told these guys, ‘Don’t take them lightly or this is what’ll happen.’ They didn’t listen, and this is what happens. They got throttled, got embarrassed.
“These guys have to understand, yeah we got waxed by 50, but we have to take that as motivation to show up tomorrow and keep plugging away. We have a whole season left. Who knows what’ll happen.”
In the junior varsity game, Allegany won 55-31. Eli Imes led the scoring with 24 points, and Lucas Bahrenburg added 16.
The decisive performance was even more important for the Campers given their looming matchup with No. 1 Fort Hill (15-2) on Friday night. Alco won the maiden meeting, 73-60, on Jan. 13.
The city bout could decide playoff seeding and whether the Campers — 7-0 Western Maryland Athletic Conference — win the conference outright, or share it with the Sentinels (4-1 WestMAC).
“I knew that we were better than what we’ve been playing,” Eirich said. “We’re not used to struggling this time of year. Usually we’re getting geared up a little bit. ... Hopefully this will give us some momentum going into Friday.”
