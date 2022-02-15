CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chazz Imes and Caiden Chorpenning combined for 37 points, and Owen Seifarth tacked on a double-double, as No. 2 Allegany routed Shalom, 79-62, on Monday.
Imes recorded a team-high 20 points on nine field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, to go with a team-high five assists, while Chorpenning added 17 on seven buckets, including a trio of threes, and six rebounds.
Seifarth knocked down six shots from the floor for 12 points to go along with a team-high 13 rebounds and four assists. Solomon Green also finished in double figures with 10 points. Cayden Bratton and Zach Michael scored eight points apiece and Griffin added six rebounds and three steals.
The Campers led by nine, 21-12, at the end of the first quarter before extending it to double digits, 36-25 and 55-42, at the end of the following periods.
Caleb Roseman led Shalom with 27 points on nine field goals, seven of which fell from beyond the arc, and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. Connor Roseman added 20 points on seven buckets, including a 3-pointer, and 5 of 7 from the foul line.
Allegany (13-4) hosts Northern on Thursday for Senior Night.
Northern 67 Shanksville 57
SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — Kellen Hinebaugh led four Northern players in double figures with 22 points, as Northern defeated Shanksville on Monday night.
Hinebaugh’s team-high tally came on 10 field goals and 2 of 2 from the foul line. Tyler Yoder tacked on 12 points, while Jeff Eyler and Ethan Sebold added 11 apiece.
It took a second-half comeback from the Huskies to collect the win, as they trailed 19-16 after one and 39-32 at halftime. They flipped the score to lead 52-47 entering the fourth before doubling their advantage by the end of the contest.
Brayden Adams led Shanksville with a game-high 27 points on 10 field goals, half of which fell from 3-point territory. Logan McCall added 15 and Christian Musser had 10.
Northern (10-10) traveled to Frankfort on Tuesday and will hit the road again on Thursday to take on No. 2 Allegany.
