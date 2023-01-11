SHORT GAP, W.Va. — No. 2 Allegany dominated the turnover differential in a 63-35 road victory over Frankfort on Tuesday night.
"I think we continue to improve," Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich said. "Giving up nine points for the half was pretty good defense. I thought our pressure on the guards was really good. We boxed out well, so I thought it was a pretty good first half."
The Campers (7-3) forced at least five turnovers in all four quarters. The Falcons (4-8) found some rhythm offensively in the second half but not in time for a comeback.
"Allegany is very good, we really like the way they play," Frankfort head coach Scott Slider said. "We would like to try and get our kids to play as aggressively defensively as they do. That's a strong kind of mantra to have for them and I wish our kids would play like that. We would be better on offense and we would definitely be better on defense."
Allegany scored the game's first seven points after forcing four turnovers in the first three minutes. Caiden Chorpenning scored all seven points.
Allegany forced eight turnovers in the first quarter, five off of steals. It helped the Campers open the game on a 11-2 run.
"It's always important the way we play," Eirich said. "Everybody knows that we play five guards. We get into our presses and the press has to work for us to be successful. So far, it's been working pretty decent."
Frankfort got on the scoreboard shortly after when Cam Layton hit a floater. The Falcons were held scoreless until the final seconds of the first period. With the clock running down, Tyson Spencer hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
"That was a high note for us," Slider said. "That was nice to give us a lift going into the quarter. That's huge anytime someone hits a shot right at the end of the quarter."
Allegany continued to force turnovers in the second quarter, getting eight while committing three, while the defense held Frankfort to two points in the first five minutes.
"Our guards aren't working to get open as well as they need to be," Slider said. "That stalls things, that puts a lot of pressure on the point of the ball. Once you get in a situation like that, it's easy for a defense to pick off passes."
The Campers found success from deep in the first half, hitting five shots from beyond the arc. Allegany hit three long balls in the second quarter from three different players.
"We emphasize moving the ball, we emphasize being good teammates," Eirich said. "We emphasize getting open shots and I think we've been doing a fantastic job at that. These kids are very unselfish, they don't care who scores the point."
Three of the Campers deep shots came from Chazz Imes who hit three in the game. He finished as the game's leading scorer with 15 points.
"He's a senior and we expect these seniors to step up," Eirich said. "Chazz is a great example of that."
The Falcons were held to one made field goal in the second quarter. It came midway through on a floater by Layton.
Trailing 33-9 at halftime, Frankfort found success offensively to open the second half. The Falcons outscored the Campers 7-5 in the first two minutes. The defense also came up with three steals in the quarter.
"We had a little bit of momentum, little bit of intensity going," Slider said. "It just worked out in our favor. Kinda caught them maybe sitting back on their heels. But it was only for a couple minutes, they made their necessary adjustments and got right back at us."
In the final five minutes of the third, Allegany outscored Frankfort 15-5 and led 55-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams began inserting their benches in the final quarter. While none of the bench players on either team scored, a few were able to record some stats. Hayden Nestor recorded a steal for the Falcons.
"We needed some of those kids getting some minutes," Slider said. "Getting in a varsity game, playing against varsity players from other team is huge. Anytime you can do that, we try to do it."
For Allegany, Dylan Shaffer and David Smith also scored 10 points each.
"Dylan and David are very important to the success we've had this year," Eirich said. "We've got a seven-man rotation, they're gonna have to continue playing well coming off the bench."
For Frankfort, Layton led with 14 points and Cameron Lynch and Spencer each scored nine points.
"They're probably two of our strongest players, two of our strongest shooters," Slider said of Layton and Lynch. "They both handle themselves well on the court."
Frankfort hosts Moorefield on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Allegany hosts No. 1 Fort Hill in a matchup between the top two teams in the area on Friday at 7 p.m.
"I think it's our biggest game of the year so far," Eirich said. "No doubt about that, our kids understand that and their kids understand that. I think it's gonna be a pretty jammed packed house Friday night at Allegany."
